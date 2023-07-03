BattleBit, a game that combines CoD and Minecraft, has survived its first DDOS attack and is resurfacing again with new content.

July 3, 2023 11:22 am – Updated July 3, 2023 12:02 am

BattleBit Remastered has become one of the most famous games on Steam. A couple of weeks later, it has become one of the most profitable games on the Valve platform. He even exceeded Call of Duty and Battlefieldtwo of shooter first-person perspective with a lot of weight in the industry. All thanks to the production, which skillfully combines the flavorful first-person shooter with the aesthetics of games like Minecraft.

This is somewhat reminiscent of other great successes of the past, which, yes, did not know how to stay afloat due to lack of content. And while it’s true that in most cases it wasn’t the studio’s fault, but that people were asking for too much too quickly, the story was pretty sad. It doesn’t seem like it Updated Battle Bitas its creators have already promised new content.

Far from being carried away by his growing popularity, they should work. As they themselves describe in the report on what they are doing and what they are working on, they have fixed various bugs related to their servers. Similarly, they explain that subjected to a DDOS attack which affected the normal functioning of the game.

It caused servers are down and that many users could not access the game. Luckily, they already fixed it, so it’s been running fine for a few days now. Along with all this, they noted that, in fact, They offered new content what they plan to launch within the next few weeks as far as possible, though they haven’t given a specific date.





Among the improvements and new content will be bug fixes and quality of life improvements, new anti-cheat systems, more weapons, gadgets, maps and reversals of existing scenarios, game modes, and community servers with game modes, maps, and rules modified to suit the game administrator. server.

