‘Back to the Future 4’ trailer set to thrill fans in 2023

Since it turned out that he exists trailer for Back to the Future 4 and it was released this 2023 the fans of the saga are going crazy However, since there have been rumors about a new sequel to the movie starring Michael J. Fox, here we are going to tell you all about this installment that rekindled hopes for a fourth installment in the franchise.

Back to the Future 4 Trailer: Will there be a new movie in 2023?

First of all, it is necessary to confirm that There are no plans yet for Back to the Future 4, nor for director Robert Zemeckis.nor Universal Pictures, but for a long time, platforms such as YouTube have released fan-made trailers that have even rekindled fans’ desire to get the fourth part.

The trailer was uploaded to YouTube from the Smasher account behind Rob Long.Scottish Youtuber who has made a name for himself on the internet creating movie concepts and editing existing films, showing off his great talent and skill.

And it’s this talent that got many fans excited about the trailer he made for a possible new Back to the Future movie. which received 28 thousand likes and more than 2.8 million views on the YouTube platform. But so far this is only a trailer, and there is no official news about the new part of the saga.

Not only Back to the Future 4: other trailers that made a splash

Smasher didn’t just make trailers for Back to the Future 4, but his talents showed us what kind of movies he likes iron man 4, spider man 4 and even a possible film adaptation of a video game among usso we invite you to watch his youtube channel so you can let your imagination run wild with his movie ideas that excite us all.