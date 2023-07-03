At millionaire prices, celebrity properties are on the market

Renowned artist Joe Soares’ luxurious apartment located in Higienopolis, one of São Paulo’s most prestigious neighborhoods, is on the market for R$12 million. The property, which was not included in the will of the artist, who died last August at the age of 84, was transferred in 2017 to Flavia Pedras, Soares’ ex-wife. The 628 square meter property has four bedrooms, a library and a cinema room equipped with a home theatre. The building, built in 1952, still retains original features such as marble and automatic noise-proof windows.

Other celebrity properties are also available for purchase. One of them is the residence of Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, which is worth US$3.5 million (US$16.8 million at current prices). Located in Sarasota, Florida, the four-bedroom mansion was a Christmas gift in 2020 from the singer to his partner, dancer Melanie Hamrick. The area is known as the home of other celebrities, such as Brian Johnson, former lead singer of A.C./A.D.

Singer Britney Spears has also put her mansion in Calabasas, California up for sale for $12 million. The property was once home to singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and has six bedrooms, a swimming pool, a wine cellar and a cinema room. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is also selling a property: a 300-square-meter loft in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. The scaffold, worth US$10 million (or R$54 million), was renovated in 2016 and retains some details of the original 1882 construction.