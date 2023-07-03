Antonio Villeroy performed in the city of Rio

Singer-songwriter Antonio Villeroy, currently living in Portugal, arrived in Rio this month. He will perform at Dolores Concert Hall, downtown, on the 13th.

In the script of the show, in addition to songs from the new album, songs from previous albums are also planned, such as Pra Rua Me Laver, Entreolhars and Amores Posivis.

Banquet is the 14th album in Antonio’s career, consisting of 13 songs, most of them sung together with artists from different countries, among them the Brazilians Francis Him, Gelson Oliveira and Colombro Cruz, the Portuguese Joana Amendoeira, the Italians, Mafalda Minozzi Are included. and Chiara Civello, French Marie Minette, Spaniard Pedro Guerra and Venezuelan Georgina.

Inspired by the eponymous book by the Greek philosopher Plato, Banquet brings together songs whose theme is love in their most varied forms.

the artist is one of the greatest hitmakers Today, more than 300 songs have been recorded by herself and about 130 artists of different nationalities, such as Ana Carolina, Belchior, Ednardo, Gal Costa, Ivan Lins, Maria Bethania, Maria Gadu, Martnalia, Preta Gil, Seu Jorge, Zizzi Posi. , Argentina’s Abel Pintos and Dolores Sola, Americans John Legend, Jesse Harris and Don Grusin and Italian Mario Biondi, among many others.

List of Achievements – Antonio Villeroy

Throat (Ana Carolina)

he is bamba (ac)

Rose (AC)

Signs of Fire (Preta Gil, Ac, Bom Gosto)

Stereo (Preta Gil, AC)

Pra Rua Me Laver (Bethania, AC, Seu George)

One Mad Storm (AC)

A Day to Visit (Bethania)

i confess (ac)

Autumn Streets (Gal Costa, AC, Zizzi Posey)

Sign of the Times (Ednardo and Belchior)

Possible Love (Mosca)

Hero and Villain (AC)

The Way You Look At Me (AC & John Legend)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GR_oCNvnkho

Service

Antonio Villeroy

Banquet Album Release Show

Rio de Janeiro

Dolores – Centro/RJ – Rua do Lavaradio, 10

07/13 (Thursday)

Opening of the House at 19:00

Show: 21:00

Ticket: BRL 30

eventim

https://lets.events/e/antonio-villeroy-banquete/