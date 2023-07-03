Andresa Suita poses with her children and shows off her new look: “Brunette”

Model Andresa Suita poses with her children to Gustavo Lima and surprises him with a new look

Ideal Andresa Suite Happy to be together with my two children. she is a singer gustavo lima The couple are parents to boys Gabriel, six, and Samuel, four. The model posed with her children at her six-year-old eldest son’s birthday party.

By showing the moments spent with the children, Andresa Suite Declaring himself to the eldest son, saying: “6 years already?! Wow, time flies by so fast… You changed our lives forever since you came… Thank you for being a good son, a good brother… I am so proud to be your mother is, and I will do everything to see you always happy! God bless you!”.

Andresa also surprised the internet users by showing her new look. He showed that he cut his hair, left it over his shoulders and dyed it. She left the blonde hair aside and became a brunette! While showing off her new look, Andressa asked Internet users: “Approved?”.

Many celebrities praised Andresa’s new look. Influencer Gabriela Puglisi commented: “It was perfect”. And influencer Deborah Silva commented: “Awesome!”.

Internet users also praised the model’s new look, “I thought Andresa couldn’t get more beautiful than this and she’s proving me wrong”, commented one Internet user. And another netizen said: “Wow, Andressa was so beautiful! I loved!”.

the hairdresser Andresa Suite, Mario Henrique talked about the change he made. “Hey guys, look who’s different then! She just added a shine, that accent is hers, we took advantage of the old locks, gave her a new color and look at this. I think she looked like Hailey Bieber who is our inspiration”, said the hairdresser. And Andresa commented: “He didn’t do anything special today, we cut off the ends that were golden. I’ve become more like my children, okay?”.

Tell us what you think!