And! Entertainment to air new reality shows in July – Backstage

The channel brings to Latin America two of the best productions to delight reality show fans – “Celebrity Beef” and “Celebrity Prank Wars”.

And! Entertainment announces the exclusive launch of two new reality shows in Latin America, Celebrity Beef and Celebrity Prank Wars and new episodes of Celebrity Game Face. Reality television has become one of the most loved formats by viewers and there are many reasons why its popularity has increased in recent years.

Not just because they present familiar and very relatable stories, but because, while watching reality shows, viewers can imagine themselves living the life of fame, becoming a celebrity after performing on the TV screen. Are. This July, three presentations deserve the attention of fans of this format:

Celebrity Game Face Season 4 – Premieres 7 July at 8:30 PM

Acclaimed comedian Kevin Hart jumanji it is Saturday night Live, comes up with a new season in which it invites the public to participate in a fun-filled round of domestic games with the big stars. Each episode features three celebrity couples competing against each other in Extreme House Games.

From minor brawls to physical challenges, each round will see a new, fun and unexpected side to some of the stars this time around.

Celebrity couples participating in the new season include Khloe and Halle Bailey (the little Mermaid), ice tea (law & Order) and Coco Austin, Elle King (catfish) and Dierks Bentley (sound), Rita Ora and her sister Elena, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker (Thin), The Miz and Maryse.

Celebrity Prank Wars, Season One – Premieres July 7 at 9:25 PM

With his inimitable humor, Kevin Hart (jumanji it is Saturday night Live) Celebrity also brings Prank Wars, another fun production debuting this month And! EntertainmentThis time with Nick Cannon (all that, drumline, The two are keen to put their friendship to the test by hosting this live celebrity competition.

The real war begins when one celebrity plays a trick on the other and revenge ensues. Each episode features celebrities planning and executing some of the craziest and most viral pranks on each other while trying to pass the scrutiny of demanding hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. Celebrities are always trying to outdo as each prank is more elaborate than the last, with unexpected twists, awkward situations and shocking revelations.

The list of participants of the first season includes Anthony Anderson (The Shield, Veronica Mars), Lil Duval (horror movie), Tiffany Haddish (Saturday night Live), Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Empire), Lil Jon (We all), Kofi Kingston, Ludacris (fast and furious), Joel McHale (Ted, Will and Grace), Killer Mike (ozark), chance the Rapper (sound), T-pain (Tom Jerry), Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

Celebrity Beef Season One – Premieres July 22 at 12:20 PM

Celebrity Beef is the new reality competition on the channel, led by actor and comedian Joel McHale (Ted, Will and Grace, The X-Files, Mixing personal drama with gastronomic delights, each episode pits two Hollywood stars against each other as they try to surprise with their culinary skills. But the temperature rises and things get really spicy when sensitive points in their relationship come up, with McHale’s acidic driving even more so.

In addition to hosting, McHale serves as an observer, judge and jury, creating twists and surprises with various challenges throughout the confrontation. The winner of each task would have an advantage over the opponent, such as receiving special materials, while the loser would receive a brutal punishment, such as exchanging their knives for gardening tools. At the end, the contestants present their prepared dish to the presenter. There is only one winner per episode, who receives US$10,000 to donate to their favorite charity.

Target? Put your personal feuds behind and showcase your talents in the kitchen…whatever the cost. It’s a risky bet, as anger is inevitable when you’re arguing while trying to cook something special.

actress rachael harrishangover suit), Missy Pyle (The Mentalist, Dirty John, Two and a Half Men), Cheryl Hines (fantasy island, the flight attendant), Lonnie Love (RuPaul’s Drag Race), actor Justin Baldoni (jane virgin), Nick Viall (family Guy), singer Andy Grammer, Justin Sylvester (daily pop it is the other two), sisters Brie and Nikki Garcia (considered to be the most important wrestling athletes in the entire history of WWE) are some of the great protagonists of the first season of the new production.

Enjoy the premiere of the new reality show coming July 7th only on E! Entertainment!