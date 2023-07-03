Ana Castella, Miley Cyrus and Morgan Wallen were “Kings of the Parade” in the first part

After the first half of 2023, it is already possible to know who was “owning the parade” in Brazil, the US and Great Britain and it is worth noting that these rankings were dominated, except for the list of British albums. To name a few, three were highlighted: Ana Castella, Morgan Wallen, and Miley Cyrus.

Brazil

With the market primarily focused on singles and performance on streaming platforms, Billboard does not have a ranking of the most popular albums in Brazil. It releases a list of the country’s 25 most popular songs every week. Looking at the results from January to date, it is clear that Ana Castella is our top performer at the moment.

The singer had already hit No. 1 twice at the beginning of the year with “Bombonzinho”, a song by Israel and Rodolfo that will be released in 2023 with her participation – in total there were four times. Still, when compared to the 12 weeks the artist’s full-length hit “Noso Quadro” topped the rankings, these numbers are even more prudent.

Beneath “Boiadera” appeared “Leo” by Marilia Mendonca (five times), “Zona de Danger”, Leo Santana (three times) and the current “Queen of the Parade”: “Ta OK”, a partnership between Denise and MC Kevin O’Chris, who has topped the rankings for three weeks (tomorrow, the century-old North American publication’s site will publish results for the last seven days of June).

We

Even in the United States, what dominates is original music, in their case, country. Morgan Wallen is the king of both the album and singles charts. The singer’s new album “One Thing at a Time” has been at No. 1 for 15 weeks, while “Last Night” has appeared 12 times at the top of the podium on the singles chart.

Another album that was very successful there was SZA’s “SOS”, which stayed at number one for eight weeks. Only four other albums reached the top of the chart in the first half, each for one week, including K-poppers Tomorrow X Together and Stray Kids.

In singles, only one other song has matched Wallen’s success: Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” which stayed at number one for eight weeks, and which we’ll talk more about.

Great Britain

UK albums rankings are much more dynamic, with records rarely staying at number one for more than a week – it is common for LPs to sell well in physical formats in their first seven days on the market, which explains this. Roaming of names. Similarly, it is common for a job that started at No. 1 to drop several spots in the next ranking.

In 2023, only two artists managed to spend two weeks with an album at the top: Ed Sheeran, with “-(Subtract)” and Lewis Capaldi (“Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent”).

When we talk about singles, what we see is somewhat similar to what is seen in Brazil and the United States, with some songs spending a lot of time at No. 1. The already mentioned “Flower” was the most successful of them, with a reign of 10 weeks. Calvin Harris’s “Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)” (six) and the current British favourite: Dave’s “Sprinter (with Central Sea)”, which spent all four weeks at number one in June.