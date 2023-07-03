Ana Castella does well on the music charts in the first semester – Fun

In the Billboard rankings, the person from Mato Grosso appeared as the main attraction in most months.

The singer from Mato Grosso do Sul is featured this year.

Billboard provided who was “owning the parade” in Brazil, the US and Great Britain in the first run and three names emerged: Ana Castella, Morgan Wallen and Miley Cyrus.

Brazil

With the market primarily focused on singles and performances on streaming platforms, while Billboard does not have a ranking of the most popular albums in Brazil, it publishes a weekly list of the 25 most popular songs in the country. According to the analysis of the Vagaloom portal, since January, it is clear that Ana Castella is the most dominant artist at the moment.

The singer had already hit No. 1 twice at the beginning of the year with “Bombonzinho”, a song by Israel and Rodolfo that will be released in 2023 with her participation – in total there were four times. Still, when compared to the 12 weeks the artist’s full-length hit “Noso Quadro” topped the rankings, these numbers are even more prudent.

Beneath “Boiadera” appeared “Leo” by Marilia Mendonça (five times), “Zona de Danger” by Leo Santana (three times), and the current “Queen of the Charts”: “Ta Ok”, a partnership between Denise and Gave. MC Kevin or Chris Joe has also been on top for three weeks.

