Amber Heard wants to be ‘appreciated’ as an actress

After taking a break from Hollywood last year following a defamation lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard returned to the limelight while attending the world premiere of his latest film, in the fire, at the Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy. It was Heard’s first public appearance since the trial, in which the jury strongly favored Depp. Although Heard appealed the verdict, she later agreed to a plea deal, announcing in December that she “made no confession” but that she would move on with her life, putting the legal drama with Depp behind. Wanted to grow

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Heard talked about her plans to resume her acting career and expressed hope that those who insulted her online will follow suit. She began to reflect on how she has been acting professionally since she was a teenager, to the point where she prides herself on her decades of experience. By paying her dues and climbing the ladder, Heard feels she has earned respect as an actress, refusing to let her criticisms on social media “define” her as an artist.

“Right now, I don’t want so many rocks thrown at me,” Hurd says. “So let’s get the elephant out of the room, and let me say this. I am an actress. I am here to support a film. And it’s not something I can be prosecuted for.”

She continued: “It may not be obvious to other people, but I’ve been acting my whole adult life since I was 16. As crazy as it sounds to say, it means that I’ve had a lot of experience in this industry. It’s been decades. I’m not saying I’ve had a wonderful film career, but I have something that I’ve done myself and I’ve got a lot to contribute.”

:It’s really unlikely to be possible in this industry, but somehow, here I am”. aquaman Star started explaining. “I think I’m honored to have this as my own thing. This is quite sufficient. What phase I went through, what I lived, it doesn’t make my career. And it definitely won’t stop my career… You know, I just want to make films and be appreciated as an actor. I don’t want to be crucified to be appreciated as a person.”

Ember returns in Heard in the Fire

In in the fireIn , Heard plays a psychologist in the late 1800s who hopes to help a troubled boy whom some refer to as the devil himself. While the film has supernatural horror elements, the actress jokes that the film has a lot of “heart”. in the fire Also, described the film as a “film about love”.

She says, “On the surface, it seems like it’s superstition versus science, religiosity versus objectivity, but deep down, it’s just a kind of love.” “I enjoy playing into this debate between what is real, the supernatural versus the natural. And the way (director) Connor (Allin) brilliantly combined both sides and found the most natural thing, which is love.

It is not yet clear when in the fire Will be released in North America, when will Heard be seen on the big screen? Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Will be released in theaters on December 20, 2023.