all promotions with free skins, items and rewards for July 2023

Taking into account that turkey prices will rise in Fortnite in some regions (which I wouldn’t be surprised if the rest of the world does over time), the best thing we can do to increase our box office receipts without emptying our wallets too much is to pay attention to any promotions with free items that are available in the royal battle. And that’s exactly what the information I’m giving you is about.

The thing is, I’ll leave you the full list. free rewards, skins and other items you can get in July 2023 in Fortnite. We have more wood to cut than it looks, so I’ll leave you with all the details without going into too much detail.

New free Witcher rewards in Fortnite (until July 5th)

First of all, let me remind you that these objects They will be available until July 5th. ⏰

⏰ Confident smiley Ciri : You must complete the Ciri’s Escape 1️⃣ map This is the card code: 2776-4034-8400 👈

: You must complete the Ciri’s Escape 1️⃣ map Evil Yennefer Smiley : You must complete the map “Battlefield of Yennefer” 2️⃣ This is the card code: 2862-9616-5689. 👈

: You must complete the map “Battlefield of Yennefer” 2️⃣ Banner Legend of two storms : achieved by completing the previous two maps 3️⃣

: achieved by completing the previous two maps 3️⃣ I leave you with pictures of these items. below so you can see them with your own eyes

Free camouflage for new Fortnite players (available forever)

To start, you must be new Fortnite players ✅

✅ I mean you can only get it those who have not played the game for more than 30 days ⏰

⏰ This is the link where you can claim it 👈

👈 Once you have used the gift, you will need to climb 15 levels in the current season for it to be unlocked in your cashier. ✨

✨ To level up, you must have experience of killing opponents or completing missions in the game ✅

✅ Next, I leave you an image of the subject in question so that you can see it with your own eyes.

New free Fortnite skin for PS Plus (available until the end of Season 3?

This package is called True Colors and It will be free for everyone who plays Fortnite on PS4 and PS5. and you meet a certain condition ✅

and you meet a certain condition ✅ It consists of you are subscribed to PS Plus, no matter which of the 3 levels ✅

✅ This is the link where you can get the package 👈

👈 In addition to the Vivi Kroma skin, the set includes a retro cartoon backpack. ✨

✨ This package will be available until battle royale season 3 ends ⏰

⏰ Next, I leave you a picture of the pack so you can see it with your own eyes.

New Free Fortnite Velocity Edge Pickaxe (Until July 17th)

To reach the peak just log into Fortnite from Amazon Luna ✅

✅ This is a link to the service from any device 👈🏻

👈🏻 You will have between today July 3rd and next July 17th to log in and get a pickaxe ❗️

❗️ The object will be given to those who have fulfilled this requirement from July 19 ⏰

⏰ I leave you with the image of the object below so you can see it with your own eyes

well, here you have All free rewards available in July 2023 in Fortnite. What do you think? I remind you that I will be updating this same article along with any other that will be released in the coming days so that you do not miss it.