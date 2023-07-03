all events, rewards, pokemon and raids with Heatran, Mega Tyranitar, Regieleki and Regidrago

The current season of Pokémon GO Hidden Gem continues for the second month in a row. July is very special in Niantic’s mobile game because this month will be the seventh anniversary since starting its journey in 2016, so that leaves us with a very special occasion.

Of course, he will not be the only one, because almost every day of the next few weeks will be activities of all kinds There will be no shortage of moments to catch Pokémon, complete research tasks, and earn all sorts of rewards, so there will always be reasons to log into the game every day.

Here you will find all information about everything that will happen in Pokémon GO in July so you’ll plan well how you’ll spend your time over the next few weeks, whether you’re playing at home, outdoors, or wherever you’re going for your summer vacation.

July 2023 Events

This week the first six confirmed events for this month, with related topics, prizes, schedule and all the details that we will update as they become clearer.





7th anniversary party

date: from 10:00 on July 6 to 20:00 on July 12.

He pokemon go seventh anniversary This is one of the most important events of the year, so there is no doubt that Niantic will take the opportunity to bring us many surprises and new products, as is customary every year at this time.

Classic community day

date: from 14:00 to 17:00 on July 9

He Classic community day will return for the third time, and this time it is squirtle one who monopolizes all the fame. Water-type starter Pokémon of the first generation will appear more often than usual, and those that evolve into Blastoise will learn the Hydro Cannon charged attack.

In addition, a field research task will be included that will allow you to get a Squirtle with Sunglasses. There will also be a paid special research mission and bonuses, such as eggs that hatch four times faster, and bait and incense modules that increase their duration by three hours.

Sweet dreams

date: from 10:00 on July 15 to 20:00 on July 16.

this other mysterious event that it will last the whole weekend, no details of what will characterize it are given, although from the name it seems that Snorlax will play an important role.

Riolu Hatching Day

date: from 14:00 to 17:00 on July 22

Another Pokémon that will play a big role this month will be riolu, the pre-evolution of Lucario. As the name of the event suggests, egg hatching will also be key on this day, so we’ll have to stay tuned for all the details.

Adventure Week 2023

date: from 10:00 on July 27 to 20:00 on August 2

One of the most classic events Pokémon GO is adventure weekwho will return not to miss his annual appointment. It will spawn the most Fossil and Rock types for a few days, which is a key opportunity to catch some very rare ones.

community day

date: from 14:00 to 17:00 July 30

Like the classic Community Day, community day a Pokémon is chosen that appears more often than usual within three hours. However, the chosen one of this monthly event is still a mystery, so you’ll have to wait until Niantic reveals the chosen one.

July 2023 Raids

As long as you’re constantly catching Pokémon, you can invite friends or meet other trainers in your city to participate in raids. 5 Star Raid Bosses they require the formation of large groups of players in order to kill them and thus be able to capture them.

This month one of those who returns Hitran along with the three legendary birds of the first generation, but what really matters is the appearance regieleki And regidrago.

pokemon name Pokemon Boy date Hitran Fire / Steel June 29 to July 6 Articuno Ice / Flight From 6 to 13 July Zapdos Electric / Flying From 6 to 13 July supplication Fire / Flight From 6 to 13 July regieleki Electric From 13 to 25 July regidrago The Dragon July 25 to August 4

Other very strong Pokémon are Mega Evolutions. Except newbie Mega Sable which debuted in the game a few days ago, this month we will see for the first time Mega Tyranitarone of the deadliest Pokémon.

pokemon name Pokemon Boy date Mega Sable Sinister / Ghost June 29 to July 6 Mega Blastoise Water From 6 to 13 July Mega Blazeken Fire / Combat From 13 to 25 July Mega Tyranitar Rock / Sinister July 25 to August 4

And what will be missing is not Raid time, a weekly event that takes place every Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm your local time. This hour will be key for facing off against the next Legendary Pokémon in 5-Star Raids, as they will appear more frequently than usual.

pokemon name Pokemon Boy date Hitran Fire / Steel 5’th of July Articuno Ice / Flight July, 12 Zapdos Electric / Flying July, 12 supplication Fire / Flight July, 12 regieleki Electric July 19 regidrago The Dragon 26 July

Featured Pokémon for June 2023

Every Tuesday is celebrated Chosen Pokémon Hour. From 18:00 to 19:00 there is a special Pokémon that will spawn everywhere during that hour, but the best part is that it will do so along with a special bonus to make it worth watching.

pokemon name Pokemon Boy date Bonus frill Normal / Flying 4th of July Double Stardust for every Pokémon you catch mourner Water July 11 Double experience points for each Pokémon caught Rhyhorn Earth / Stone July 18 Double Candy for each Pokémon caught Yungus Normal July 25 Double Candy for each Pokémon transferred

if you have star part it’s best to reserve it for July 4th, as each pokemon you catch will give you four times the amount of stardust when used lucky egg On July 11th, you’ll get four times the experience points for every Pokémon you catch.

July 2023 Research Achievements

The icing on the cake is field research tasksbecause the first thing to be done each day will bring the seal. Collecting a total of seven of these will unlock a Reward Bundle containing Berries, Poké Balls, Evolution Stones, and is guaranteed to catch one of these Pokémon:

audience

Beldum

furfrau

sticky

Neubat

black eye

In extralife | Pokémon GO Guide: Tricks, Secrets & Best Tips

In extralife | All Pokémon video games, from the main saga to spin-offs and apps

In extralife | Every game in the main Pokemon series ranked from worst to best