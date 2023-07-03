AJA Bridge NDI 3G, key solution for Carry Live eSports

Carry Live, an esports company, recently added AJA’s NDI 3G Bridge to its workflow.

The company based in Taipeiuse the solution high density footpath for conversion 3G SDI/NDI, so that your broadcasts can benefit even from more SDI and NDI sources Capture the strategy, reactions, and personalities of pros as they compete in tournaments such as the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PFC), Valorant Champions Tour (VCTTWHK), Asia Esports Championship, Team Fight Tactics by Riot Games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. tournament .

Carry Live used TriCaster (TC1) NewTech as the main video switcher in the vast majority of his productions, although the high demands on his productions required him to find a solution to have more input sources. To overcome these space constraints, the company turned to NDI to expand your workflows beyond traditional broadcast settings and support various remote work initiatives. In this moment 3G NDI bridge comes into play by offering high-density 3G-SDI to NDI and NDI to 3G-SDI conversion for both multi-channel HD and 4K/UltraHD. In addition, with AJA’s solution, Carry Live can split computer graphics (CG) processing that was previously done on one machine into two machines, allowing content to be created and displayed in real time at the same time. The NDI 3G Bridge also helped Carry Live improve its computer graphics, integrate video from the games themselves, and improve the quality of its broadcasts.

Tim Liu, Carry Live Program Manager, is pleased with the work of the AJA team: “We chose the AJA Bridge NDI 3G without hesitation, and it was the right decision. AJA products are known for their high quality and consistency, and in this regard, they have shown themselves to be the best.”

