Adaptation director reveals whether or not Dwayne Johnson will play Kratos

Recently, rumors swirled about the possibility of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock playing the iconic character Kratos in the film adaptation of the famous game series.God of war,

The adaptation of the famous game into a live-action series has been eagerly awaited by fans who want to see Kratos’ epic journey come to life on screen.

The game franchise has already achieved immense success thanks to its gripping narrative, intense gameplay and charismatic protagonist, a tragedy-stricken Spartan on a personal quest for salvation.

Series director addresses rumors of Dwayne Johnson being cast as Kratos

Despite actor The Rock’s resemblance to Kratos and many fans of the game excited about the star’s potential casting as the protagonist, director Corey Barlog used his Twitter dispel rumors,

In response to a post about the “Black Adam” star being Kratos in the series, the director said bluntly: “I’ve never really heard anything about it”,

The post states that “‘God of War’ director is strongly considering casting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Kratos in new adaptation,” which is currently in production on Amazon Prime Video. However, from Barlog’s statements, this is nothing more than a rumor.

New series of ‘God of War’

The head of global television at Amazon Studios talks about the new streaming project that will adapt one of the most famous games in the gaming industry:

“God of War is a compelling character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global audience through its gorgeous world and rich storytelling. We are honored to partner with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Santa Monica Studios to share the adventure of exploring the mythology of God of War in such a monumental way,” said Vernon Sanders.

“God of War” is a famous series of action-adventure games developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game focuses on the story of Kratos, a Spartan warrior who seeks revenge against the gods of Olympus.

The gameplay consists of a combination of intense combat, mixing physical attacks and special abilities with puzzles and platforming elements. Players control Kratos using his iconic weapon, the Blades of Chaos, to defeat powerful enemies and bosses.