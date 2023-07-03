A new event, changes and improvements will arrive in Battlefield 2042 with version 5.1.

Team Battlefield 2042 announced that Update 5.1 will be available for download starting this week on all platforms.

Content about new quality-of-life improvements and other changes to improve our management experience.

Update 5.1 for Battlefield 2042 will be in your hands next week ⏰ 🔫 AOW weapon mods from the Marksman vault

🪖 Squad creation improvements

⚙️ General improvements and gameplay improvements Full notes 👇https://t.co/3rRVRH30yE — Battlefield Communications (@BattlefieldComm) June 30, 2023

This will be Update 5.1 for Battlefield 2042 and will be released this week.

The next seasonal event has been confirmed to take place in July and will include the mysterious Legion of Archangels and a collection of new cosmetics to earn.

We will also have additions to the Vault weapons. Continuing with additions from the beginning of Season 5, the M39 EMR and SVD will receive full combat attachments.

There will also be squad respawn improvements. When attempting to respawn in vehicles from the deployment screen, a message will now appear stating that the vehicle is low on health. The ability to respawn on foot with the CAV-Brawler has also been limited to prevent unnecessary player deaths.

There are improvements in sound, maps, modes, locations, specialists… as well as gameplay:

Fixed an issue that caused players to stutter/jitter while free-falling at high speeds.

Fixed an issue that caused damage numbers to be displayed on the skull when the “Damage numbers placed in crosshair” option was enabled.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from canceling the danger signal.

Fixed an issue where a marked target or vehicle would no longer lock if another squad member was also locking it.

Fixed an issue where the confirmation counter was counted incorrectly if the previous ping was canceled by the squad leader.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from detecting vehicles while inside a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from detecting nearby enemies while inside a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that caused vehicle icons on the minimap to stutter/jitter while moving.

Fixed so that the chat position will match the HUD’s horizontal padding.

You can now separately scale car seats and game hints in the HUD options.

A preview window has been added to the minimap orientation settings.

This preview window now also displays the aforementioned updates.

Stay tuned for more details on the seasonal event in the coming days. For full details on Patch 5.1, see the latest patch notes on the Battlefield Blog here.