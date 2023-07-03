6 movies starring Taylor Swift

It’s the moment! he draws crowds with him wherever he goes Eras Tour, Taylor Swift This is a real success on stage. However, the 33-year-old artist’s career is not limited to music alone. Swift, who will perform in Brazil this November, also dazzled on the big screen. Thinking about it, HFTV has listed 6 movies with star casts for all those of you who want to know her a little more!

check it out 👇

Amsterdam (2022)

Acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell’s, “Amsterdam” is the story of three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking undercover plots in American history. Swift plays Liz Meekins in the plot.

Where to watch: Available on Star+

Cats (2019)

In the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Cats”, Taylor stars as Bombalurina the cat, who performs the song “Macavity”, and also co-wrote with Webber the song “Beautiful Ghosts”, part of the soundtrack.

Where to watch: Available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Prime Video and Google Play

The Memory Donor (2014)

Directed by Philip Noyce, the production stars Jonas as a young man who lives in a community without disease, suffering or war and where everyone is happy. However, this idyllic setting hides a dangerous secret. In the plot, the singer plays Rosemary, the daughter of a man who shares her memories with Jonas.

Where to watch: Look, available on Pluto TV and Movies

Idas and the Cummings of Love (2010)

With a series of connected storylines, the film follows the residents of Los Angeles on their ups and downs on Valentine’s Day. In “Indas a Vindas do Amor”, Taylor Swift plays Felicia, a high school girl who dates Taylor Lautner’s housemate Willie.

Where to watch: Available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Making her first appearance on the big screen, Taylor Swift appears briefly as herself in “Hannah Montana: The Movie”, a feature film starring Miley Cyrus.

Where to watch: Available on Disney+

The Lorax: In Search of the Lost Truffle (2012)

Despite not directly acting, Swift voiced the animation “The Lorax: In Search of the Lost Truffula”. In the film, the singer’s character is Audrey, a teenager with whom the protagonist Ted, voiced by Zac Efron, is in love.

Where to watch: Available on Prime Video

