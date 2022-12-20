World Cup: Arturo Vidal responded to Mbappé after losing the Qatar 2022 Final | World Cup Qatar 2022

Without a doubt, Arturo Vidal is an example of what South American football is all over the world. With his grit and drive, as well as his leadership on and off the pitch, he has never been afraid to speak his mind and this time, taking advantage of the title of a South American team after a 20-year drought and with European supremacy, at least in the last world championships, he took the opportunity to bring up words from Kylian Mbappé himself, and show him what American football is.

Argentina left no doubt in being the great favorite and leaving high that label that it received when the most prestigious sports fair began at the national team level. He suffered more in the three-goal tie against France and the shots from the penalty spot where again they became giants with a more than inspired Emiliano el ‘Dibu’ Martínez. The dream of every player, and for which a South American benchmark such as Arturo Vidal passed in the same way in past world championships.

The branded midfielder came in strong against Kylian Mbappé, recalling the Frenchman’s contempt for South American football, “soccer is not as advanced as in Europe”, maintained the Frenchman. He backfired, as they say in Colombia, because, although he said it months before the start of the World Cup, Argentina was the champion of the World Cup.

Arturo Vidal mentioned in his Instagram account, “don’t look for it, you’ll get the cuckoo. Learn from those of us who invented soccer. South America”. In addition, he also congratulated his former teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi. “You deserve it brother Leo Messi. Blessings always to you and your family”, in a different post. While to the Argentine national team he wrote, “Argentina, world champions. Thank you for loving football like this. Enjoy what you deserve.”