With this photo Shakira revives rumors of romance with Alejandro Sanz; she dedicates beautiful words to him

It is no secret to anyone that the friendship that exists between Shakira Y Alexander Sanz is one of the best, because since they met there was a “click” between the two that led them to record a couple of songs: “Torture” Y “Thank you“. Both melodies had a great impact because they have always been characters very loved by the public. However, after the bitter episode of the love break between the Colombian and gerard Piquethe rumors of a possible secret relationship between the singers began to gain strength, based on a video recorded around 2007, during a very pleasant chat between the two.

Those who were able to see the recording know very well that the talk is innocent, or at least it seems so, because on a couple of occasions the interpreter of “My Friend” and “My Solitude and I” confesses that he finds it very sensual. Neither slow nor lazy, in this era of social networks, Internet users suggested that there could have been something more than a simple friendship between celebrities. In a 2013 video, when they both chat in the same way, some of their fans stated that they would have liked to see them as a couple, due to the chemistry that exists between them.

“How beautiful they would have been if they were together until today, it shows that they adored each other”, “Yes, they are right, they are both wonderful. A lot of art would have come out of a relationship”, “oh what a beautiful couple it is a pity that they have not ended together, they deserve it they are beautiful”, “If you see so much chemistry between the two in the music videos and when they sing they would have made a beautiful couple and their children would have been beautiful, I think there was a feeling on the part of the two more than of friendship”, are some of the comments that can be read.

Shakira publishes emotional photo of the past

Now, Shakira He published an emotional photograph where he is next to Alexander Sanz, she hugging him. The reason for posting it on her Instagram account is because the native of Barranquilla congratulated him because this December 18th was the Spanish birthday. As expected, she dedicated some tender words to him that everyone liked: “Remembering you on your day, dear friend. Happy Birthday”, to which he replied “My dear friend. Thank you always for your friendship.”

Shakira congratulated Alejandro Sanz on his birthday (Photo: IG @shakira)

In the same way, their fans were moved and asked them to get back together in a project, since they consider that their voices are dynamite when combined. “I want to see them together again, happy birthday”, “I love this duo. And if they release another song together?”, “You would have stayed together”, “I always imagined you together as a couple”, “The best feats are Yours” and “There she is a friend” were just some of the comments they made.

