VIDEOS | Yanet García welcomes Christmas in a red openwork dress that leaves nothing to the imagination

on the eve of Christmas, it is natural that people are already preparing to have everything ready and celebrate with family and friends one of the most anticipated times. Many have already set up their decorations and raised the traditional little tree dotted with brightly colored spheres. However, there are other characters who have already put on the cap of holy Claus and they put on their best clothes of red tone, one of these is Yanet Garciawho, contrary to making this seasonal icy weather feel, raised the temperature on social networks.

The guru of the world fitness He did not miss the opportunity to get a little ahead of the December holidays in his own way, with a rather striking outfit that left his followers with a square eye. She only limited herself to wishing everyone a pleasant evening in the company of her loved ones.

Through his Instagram account, yanet garcia she put on a mesh dress that left nothing to the imagination, but since it’s cold in New York, United States, where she currently lives, she put on a college-style jacket and her Santa Claus hat; all red with white details. Despite the fact that Christmas is a reason for happiness, she gave a serious face to the camera.

As expected, this excited his followers, who immediately sent him their likes and hundreds of comments where praise was the star. “Equally, my love, how I really like red on you…”, “I love you as a Christmas gift, baby”, “Wow, hey, I’m going to ask Santa because you’re very pretty”, were some of the messages from the faithful followers of her

Yanet García had already put on her Christmas hat

One day before this last publication, Yanet Garcia he had already shown his love for Christmas. In this case, she modeled a set of lingerie for his followers and gave them a shy smile. She only limited herself to asking her audience if they were ready for these dates. The result was very similar with her fans, as it seems that she disturbed them to such a degree that her name will appear in the vast majority of the letters that will be sent to the man with the enormous beard who lives at the South Pole.

