This is what Fernanda Gómez, the wife of millionaire boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, does to have her own money

In addition to his in-ring victories, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He has given a lot to talk about for sparing no expense for his children’s lavish birthday parties. Like the most recent one with a Barbie theme for María Fernanda, a five-year-old girl that she has with her Fernanda Gomez, the prominent influencer who does not hesitate to share the details of her extravagant life with the boxer from Guadalajara.

“The woman I love the most”This is how the Mexican champion has expressed himself fernanda gomez on more than one occasion with romantic photographs on social networks, something that corresponds immediately to the also model and shares with her more than a million followers on Instagram the details of the luxurious life she shares with the boxer whom he does not hesitate to support in each of his fights.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez with his wife, Fernanda Gómez. Photo: IG @fernandagmtz

What does Fernanda Gómez do?

Fernanda Gómez has been the cause of controversy on social networks because of the luxurious ones that she boasts on her profiles, but she puts criticism aside to focus on her work through social media where he collaborates with important brands as is currently the case with influencers, something that brings themand strong earnings.

In addition, the 26-year-old enjoys her facet as businesswoman since she has a beauty salon that bears her name “Fernanda Gómez Nailbar & Boutique” and is located in Guadalajara where both she and the boxer originate from. In this place she offers manicure services, skin care and sells clothes.

Love story

Although it is not known exactly how they met, Fernanda Gómez and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez They were seen for the first time together during a gala in San Juan, Puerto Ricoin October 2016. Their relationship lasted a year and then they decided to end, during which time the boxer He had a fleeting romance with the Venezuelan model Shannon from Lima.

In the midst of the boxer’s new relationship, the influencer announced her pregnancy and, after strong rumors, at the beginning of 2018 they made their reconciliation official. The happiness was not fullbecause they faced difficult moments when it was announced that “Canelo” would become andn father of Saúl Adiel Álvarez Just nine months after the birth of Maria Fernandathis as a result of the affair he had with Nelda Sepúlveda while they were separated.

“Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez with their daughter, María Fernanda. Photo: IG @fernandagmtz

Despite the fact that this represented a strong blow to the couple, they decided to move on with their relationship and in May 2021 they walked down the aisle with a luxurious ceremony at the Guadalajara’s cathedral. The celebration gave something to talk about because singers like Maná and Los Ángeles Azules entertained the event; In addition, among his guests were stars such as Maluma, J Balvin, Pepe Aguilar and Valentina Ferrer.

KEEP READING:

This is how “El Canelo” Álvarez became the doll “Ken” to please his daughter María Fernanda

Canelo Álvarez and “Kun” Agüero reconcile after a lawsuit on social networks: “The past has been trodden on”

“Canelo” Álvarez celebrates Argentina’s victory after controversy with Messi: “They deserved it”