Lionel Messi is world champion! This December 18, the PSG footballer won the third championship for his country together with the Argentine National Team. After coming close in 2014, the Argentinian finally got the international title he so longed for and now, he is considered by many as the best player in history in this sport.

However, getting here has not been easy, since Messi had to overcome several obstacles to win the World Cup, always accompanied by his family, mainly his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who has been his main support throughout his career. That is why we share her lifestyle with you.

This is the lifestyle of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo?

Antonela was born on February 26, 1988 in Rosario, Argentina. She is currently 33 years old and is the wife of Argentine striker Lionel Messi since 2017although both have been together since 2009.

Antonela attended university in her native country. She started studying dentistry, but later switched to social communication. Time after moved to Barcelona to live with Messi.

Companion for life

When they were both still children, They met thanks to Lucas Scaglia, one of Leo’s childhood friends and Antonela’s cousin. However, their relationship was born in 2007 when Messi returned to Rosario to show his support for Antonela after one of her friends died in a traffic accident. However, their relationship remained private for several years until 2009 when Messi He mentioned that he had a girlfriend.

Then Antonela moved to Barcelona to be with Messi and since then, she has been his life partner and has accompanied him through the good and bad moments of his career.

Family life

Messi and Antonela have three children: Thiago, born in November 2012; Mateo, born in September 2015, and Ciro, born in March 2018. Roccuzzo regularly shares photos of his children on his Instagram account, where he has more than 14.2 million followers.

Antonela Roccuzzo, the great support of Leo Messi

Antonela continues to be one of the footballer’s biggest supporters, as she attends most of the Argentine star’s games together with her children. Besides, In social networks, he always shows his support for Messi.

Leisure

In addition to being with his family, Antonela also takes the opportunity to share her free time with friendscooking, exercising or being at home watching a series or movie.