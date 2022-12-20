This is how Ricardo Arjona celebrated Argentina’s triumph

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter has just finished his 2022 concerts, which are part of the tour Black and White Tour. The last country he visited was Panama on December 14, with a full house. Although she is already in her rest period, the interpreter of The problem You are thinking about the places you will visit next year.

This December 18, most people were watching the soccer match between Argentina and France in the 2022 World Cup final. After a long-suffering match that ended with the victory of the South American country on penalties (4-2, after a 3-3 draw). 3), Ricardo Arjona shared the happiness that this triumph causes him.

On December 15, he announced that he will return to Mexico with his Black and White Tour. Now it will be presented in Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, as seen in the video that he shared on his social networks with the message “because many were left without seeing it.”

In his social networks, the Guatemalan has also made it clear that he has closely followed the World Cup. In addition to showing on his Instagram stories in recent days that he was enjoying the games, he also showed that he was even watching the games in the lines of a toy store.

“We all line up. Sometimes they are provoked, sometimes they are suffered. Always for an emotional cause. Here in a toy store in NY while the World Cup is lived on a cell phone, ”he wrote in the publication of a video in which several people are seen standing in long lines and then he is with his cell phone watching a sports match.

“Great Argentina”

Undoubtedly, for all the people who enjoyed the match between Argentina and France on December 18, they experienced great emotion, and Ricardo Arjona was no exception.

Through a video that he shared on his Instagram account, the singer-songwriter showed that he suffered and was moved by watching the penalties. Sitting in an armchair, the interpreter of I love you he grabs his head and ruffles his hair, while the game’s narrator is heard saying that a win could come for Argentina.

“Who’s going to shoot it?” Arjona asks as the last player from Argentina approaches to take the penalty kick. Realizing it’s a goal, the singer-songwriter yells “Come on, damn it, come on!” and he applauds excitedly.

His feelings were also seen in Instagram stories, where he published a photograph showing the broadcast of the game and a mate, a traditional Argentine drink. “There are times when fate is not wrong and the one who deserves it wins. Great Argentina”, wrote the Guatemalan. Then he shared a photo with Argentina’s shirt, which was taken at one of his concerts.

In 2023, Arjona will perform three times in that South American country in February. In February he will visit Mendoza and Córdoba, and in March Rosario, Argentina, according to his website.