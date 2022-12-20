The Spanish journalist anti Messi exploded with the consecration of Argentina: “World bought”

Juanma Rodriguez, The Spanish journalist, a fan of Real Madrid and anti Messi, once again generated controversy after the consecration of the Argentine National Team. The man, a panelist for “El Chiringuito” had wanted Croatia to “target four” for the team for being “anti-soccer” in the celebration against the Netherlands.

Now, in various publications, he was “hurt” by the title of Argentina and even launched an absurd complaint: “Bought World Cup.”

The Spaniard published several tweets during the World Cup where he made it clear what he thought of the Argentine National Team: “Vivre la France!” and “Mundial comprada” were the two phrases that generated the most exchange with the Argentine public, which did not save on insults.







The journalist Juanma Rodríguez, from El Chiringuito.

“What a shame, that they give it to him now”, he also wrote in reference to the fact that the Argentine National Team had supposedly been favored in Qatar.

As if that were not enough, he also tweeted: “Injustice” in relation to the result.







Messi world champion in Qatar. Photo: AP

Far from repenting after the consecration or clarifying that it was all a joke, the journalist raised the bet and asked the Argentines to thank him: “Argentines, you owe me this World Cup and you know it.”

Rodríguez’s attitude was a trend replicated by the majority of Europeans who poured out a certain “contempt” against the Argentine team.

A few days ago, Juanma had published a video in which he pointed out that his intervention was part of a “motivational tactic”, which had made “Argentina come up, wake up” against its rival in the Semifinals, Croatia.

