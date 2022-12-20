The son of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo will debut in the Mexican regional and this is the voice of the handsome young man

Eduardo Capetillo Jr launches as a singer IG/eduardocapetillog

A star of the Mexican regional has been born, it is Eduardo Capetillo Jr. son of Edward Capetillo Y Biby Gaytanthe 28-year-old started his professional career as a singer and assures that the talent of his famous parents was inherited, although he leaned towards something other than pop.

Eduardo Capetillo Jr.. He has already performed at various social events, among which the Bandamax Awards and Radio Awards stand out, where he proudly wears his boots and hat, where he also steals the sighs of those who see him, since he is considered one of the most handsome artists in the world. moment.

“It would have seemed strange to me that I had left for something other than regional; That’s me, I grew up with boots, a hat, I grew up on a horse, I grew up on the ranch, in these bohemian mariachis, singing all these songs by José Alfredo, by Vicente. I met Joan Sebastián, so it is where I feel most comfortable, it is my passion, ”said the emerging artist when he was questioned about his launch.

His acting career

The young man has also developed as an actor and as one of his first steps he participated in a series for Netflix, the project is called “Where there was fire”was produced by José Ignacio Valenzuela, directed by Moisés Ortiz Urquidi, Jorge Michel Grau, Laura Marco and Danny Gavidia and the cast is made up of Eduardo Capetillo Jr, his father Eduardo Capetillo, as well as Itatí Cantoral, Esmeralda Pimentel, Mauricio Henao, Antonio Sotillo, Humberto Busto, Plutarco Haza, Polo Morin and Everardo Arzate.

Legend

“The clues from his brother’s murder lead Poncho to join a fire station, where he finds romance, a lost relative… and a serial killer,” says part of the synopsis of the story that is available on the streaming platform. since September 2022 and consists of 39 chapters.

