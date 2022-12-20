The only detail that remains to be solved to announce Víctor Guzmán as a new Chivas reinforcement

The agreement between the rojiblancas and Hidalguense directives is closed, but the Flock needs to address a situation to be able to close the contract.

Chivas is a few hours away from announcing the first Christmas gifts that he has prepared for the rojiblanca fans and they will be some reinforcements, where the most awaited by the fans of Guadalajara is the return of Víctor Guzmánwho has not yet been announced as an addition to the Flock because there is still a matter to be resolved.

The directives of Guadalajara, commanded by Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro, along with that of Pachuca, chaired by Jesús Martínez, have been in talks for several weeks to concretize the incorporations of Pocho to the squad of the Pearl of the West and that of Jesús Angulo so that he arrives at Club León.

The Canelo already accepted the offer of La Fiera to change scenery, so the agreement between Chivas and Grupo Pachuca is already closed; however, al Rebaño still has to negotiate with Pocho about how much salary he will receive in the Guadalajara squadso that is the only obstacle that remains to be fixed so that the transfer can be made official, as explained by TUDN.

At the moment, Guzmán is already in Jalisco, but for personal reasons because he married his partner over the weekend; however, it is expected that In the next few hours this situation will be unlocked and he can be announced as a rojiblanco reinforcement ahead of Closing 2023.

What’s next for Chivas?

The Guadalajara is ready to play the final stretch of the preseason under the tutelage of coach Veljko Paunović, so they are participating in the Sky Cup where they will face Mazatlán, Santos, Tigres and Atlas to be at the top for the presentation in the Clausura 2023 against Rayados on January 7, 2023 on the pitch of the BBVA Stadium.

Did you like our note? Did you have courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!