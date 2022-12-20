The forceful message of Kylian Mbappé after losing the final against Argentina

Kylian Mbappé was devastated after losing to Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final and his photo sitting alone on the substitute bench, as if collapsed by what he had just experienced, went viral, but the young and talented 10 of the French team published this morning an optimistic message on his Twitter account: “We will be back”.

Mbappé’s post was accompanied by a French flag and two hands as if praying. The image he chose to add was a photo of himself at the moment in which with the golden loot that recognized him as the scorer in the tournament (8 goals in total) he passed a few meters, with his head bowed, from the champion’s trophy . He had not been able to achieve what he had achieved in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Even Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, and Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez approached Mbappé to console him as soon as the match ended. The young man remained seated on the grass.

“It was one of the best finals in the history of the World Cup. Today we had one (Mbappé) who is only 24 years old, he scored three goals, he is huge, in the past he missed penalties, but he kept going. And this is what makes the players great”, praised the French president.

When it was his turn to collect the award for being the footballer with the most goals during the World Cup, Mbappé could not hide his annoyed face before the highest authorities in world football, including President Macron. As if that were not enough, the Frenchman then had to take a photo with Enzo Fernández, awarded as the best young player; to Martínez, known as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup and to Lionel Messi, who won the award for the best player in the World Cup.

For the PSG striker, Messi’s partner in the Parisian team, it was not enough to be one of the figures of the match. Although he was quite contained for most of the game due to the pressure work of the Argentine National Team, Mbappé managed to get loose in the last stretch of the second half and his bursts of speed made the difference. But he did not reach him.

“This World Cup is my obsession, it is the competition of my dreams. I built my entire season around this World Cup and I prepared myself to the fullest both physically and mentally to win it”, the top scorer in Qatar had said at the time.

“They made us dream”, Macron’s harangue in the French locker room

After the defeat against Argentina in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, congratulated his country’s team and told them that he is proud of their performance. “Les Bleus made us dream,” the French president published on his social networks.

In the published video, Macron is seen next to Didier Deschamps in the locker room, after falling against the Albiceleste. Before, he comforted Kylian Mbappé in full field of play. “I share the sadness with the players, especially because we were close to the goal,” said the president of France, after participating in the award ceremony that marked the closing of the World Cup in Lusail state.

But at the same time, what I told the players was that they had made us extremely proud and that they made us emotional,” added the French president, who invited them to “digest” this fall. Macron also highlighted that Argentina and France starred in “one of the best finals in the history of the World Cup” and especially praised the “extraordinary performance” of Mbappé”, author of a brace to send the first match into extra time, in the who completed his hat-trick.

“Today we had one who is only 24 years old, he scored three goals, it’s huge, in the past he missed penalties, but he kept going. And this is what makes the players great”, Macron praised Mbappé, the top scorer in Qatar 2022 with 8 goals.

“Frankly, now I am not in the best position to try reasons with people, because I was sad like him (Mbappé). What this party tells us is that nothing is ever written in advance, that anything is possible,” Macron concluded.