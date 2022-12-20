Pekerman suffered and enjoyed from the stands the crowning achievement of Scaloni in the World Cup final

The image is captured by TYC Sports and social networks are responsible for viralizing it. Jose Nestor Pekerman He is the man who suffers in the stands even if the result does not admit suffering, because Argentina beat France 2-0 in an overwhelming first half of the world final in Qatar 2022. But that gray-haired man with a long history of albiceleste is in suspense because On the bench, in the position he held for so long, is one of his pupils about to consecrate himself.

Between 1994 and 2001, Pékerman directed the under-20 team, with which he won three editions of the world cup in the category. He had his time in the Major, although it did not go so well because he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2006 World Cup in Germany by the local team. However, what he did was much more than achieve a title: he marked a generation that made up Lionel Scaloni.

The union between the two began in the late ’90s. It is that the now coach of the Albiceleste captured Pékerman for his performance in Estudiantes during the 1996-97 season and earned the call to the 1997 World Cup in Malaysia. In the debut of that Youth World Cup, he scored a goal in the 3- 0 to Hungary and scored a great goal, after a pass from Riquelme, which opened the 2-0 victory over Brazil, the candidate, in the quarterfinals. Then the story is known: that team repeated the Qatar 1995 title.

The following year, Pékerman and Scaloni met again to win the Toulon Hopes Tournament, beating the final 2-1 against… Yes, France, like this Sunday, December 18although in a game much less suffered than this 3-3 that was defined on penalties, despite the fact that Argentina started up 2-2 and in extra time they won 3-2 until they suffered, again, the tie.

Pékerman, who once again had Scaloni in the 2000 South American Under 23 Olympic Qualifying Championship and when he took office in the Major League in September 2004 despite the fact that it coincided with a bad moment for the player at Depor, met again in Doha with the leader of this team who broke the streak of 28 years without titles and 36 without a World Cup.

