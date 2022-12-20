Messi’s rudeness to the famous chef Salt Bae in the celebration of Argentina and ends up giving in at his insistence

2022-12-19

Leo Messi took all the spotlights in Qatar after winning a World Cup that Argentina I have been waiting for 36 years. The captain was awarded as the most valuable player of the contest and at the end of the match everyone was looking for them to have a souvenir.

In full celebration for winning the most desired title, the famous Turkish chef appeared on the scene, Salt Bae. The 39-year-old chef witnessed the final at the Lusail Stadium and went onto the field to celebrate with the Argentines.

However, in the images that circulate on social networks, it can be seen that the presence of Salt Bae bothered a bit Leo. The chef wanted to take a picture with the soccer player, but he seemed to disagree at his insistence and because he was greeting other people.

”I would love to hear FIFA explain why this famous chef has access to the pitch in a World Cup final for selfies with Messi,” said journalist Martyn Ziegler, who contributes to The Times.