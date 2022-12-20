Messi got upset with chef Salt Bae at the Qatar 2022 award ceremonyMediotiempo

Editorial Mediotiempo

During the celebrations of the Argentine national team after winning the Final of the Qatar World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi He was one of the footballers most besieged by the lucky ones who could be on the field of the Luisail Stadium to take the famous souvenir photo, one of them was the famous Chef Salt Baewho even bothered the captain of the Albiceleste.

What happened to chef Salt Bae and Messi?

A video in which the incident was recorded went viral on social networks. exact moment in which the Turkish cook intercepted the Flea and, with great insistence, asked him for a moment to take a photo.

In the recording it is observed how Salt Bae tried to get the attention of Messi with a touch to the shoulder, which is why the soccer player turned to see him but continued on his way, before this the restaurant owner He took the South American by the forearm to stop him.

Who is Salt Bae?

The turkish chefis known for the way in which cook and prepare meatalso owns the chain of Nusr Et restaurants and his art of cooking and preparing meat became an internet sensation.​​​

On the other hand, he published on his social networks various photographs together with selected Argentines as Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Ángel Di María and Messi.

One of the snapshots that the Turk also shared was where he is seen holding the coveted world Cup Trophy, publication that was not to the liking of many users of instagrambecause he received comments like “What is this guy doing there?“, “Who allowed him to get on the court?”, “Who Left This Clown On The Field”.