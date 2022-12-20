Lalo Rodríguez: 10 things you should know about the salsa singer | Celeb from Puerto Rico | nndaml | FAME

For many fans of salsa, Ubaldo “Lalo” Rodriguez He is one of the most outstanding singers of the romantic style of the genre, recognized mainly for his song “come eat me again”, a theme that allowed him to win several international awards, but in recent years he refused to sing.

Despite international fame, the Puerto Rican celebrity He always maintained a controversial lifestyle, being arrested on several occasions, including for allegedly attacking his wife, Wanda Torres, and starring in a tough fight against addictions, which would be responsible for precipitating his departure at age 64.

However, his family has requested that he be remembered for his great musical legacy, one that included collaborations with the likes of Eddie Palmieri and Tommy Olivenciain addition to marking his own style in the sensual sauce.

Lalo Rodríguez is considered one of the greatest exponents of romantic sauce, whose legacy will remain for eternity (Photo: Jean Paúl Gómez / El Nuevo Día)

10 FACTS ABOUT “LALO” RODRÍGUEZ

1. He started his career at the age of 16

The talent of “Lalo” Rodríguez was clear from his early years, for which he was invited to the Eddie Palmieri orchestra, with whom he would release “The Sun of Latin Music”, the album released in 1974 where he replaced Ismael Quintana, who left the director to become a soloist with the “Fania Records” label.

2. The first Latin production to win a Grammy

The collaboration with Palmieri’s orchestra would also allow him to taste international success, since the album they released became the first Latin production to win a Grammy Award in the United States.

The Puerto Rican singer began his career at the age of 16 (Photo: Lalo Rodríguez / Facebook)

3. He refused to sing his most popular song

It is no secret to anyone that “Come, devour me again” is the most popular song in the production of “Lalo” Rodríguez, although this is something that made the artist uncomfortable, since its explicit sexual content went against his Christian thought. LEARN MORE HERE.

4. The sad story behind his song

Despite having experience as a composer, the person in charge of the lyrics of “Come, devour me again” was the Dominican Palmer Hernandezwho was inspired by his personal life, in which he was abandoned by his wife and children, to create the popular song. LEARN MORE HERE.

5. Winner of the first “Lo Nuestro Awards”

Currently, the “Premios Lo Nuestro” are one of the most important events in Latin music and has been in charge of TelevisaUnivision since 1989, the year in which “Lalo” Rodríguez won the “Tropical Song of the Year” award. for “Come, devour me again.”

6. He got divorced two years ago

In 1986, Lalo Rodríguez married Wanda Torres and they had four children, one of them adopted in 2006. However, after years of controversy, in 2020, the singer filed for divorce from his wife.

The widow of “Lalo” Rodríguez asked to be remembered for his artistic career (Photo: Wanda Torres / Instagram)

7. Conflicts with his wife

Product of addictions, the Puerto Rican singer lived through very dark moments in his life, starring in scandals for which he was arrested by the authorities, as he was accused of assaulting his wife Wanda Torres.

8. The cause of his death

Lalo Rodríguez was found dead in a vehicle parking lot located in the Sabana Abajo residential complex. Despite speculation, his cause of death will not be revealed due to a request from his family.

Puerto Rican salsa singer Lalo Rodríguez

9. His songs with social content

After leaving the bands led by Eddie Palmieri and Tommy Olivencia, the Puerto Rican launched himself as a soloist with “Simplemente Lalo”, where he took his first steps in romantic sauce, although he also included songs with a social content.

Of these, the most popular was “Máximo Chamorro”, the story of a revolutionary who fell fighting against oppression and who was inspired by Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, director of the newspaper “La Prensa” in Nicaragua at the time of the dictator Anastasio Somoza.

10. The versions of his songs

According to the author of “Come, devour me again”, the successful song has been covered more than sixty times, highlighting artists such as Regina Do Santos, Eddie Santiago, Azúcar Moreno, Lucero, Pitingo and Alberto Barros.

Lalo Rodríguez passed away at the age of 64 (Photo: Jorge Muñiz / El Nuevo Día)

DATA OF “LALO” RODRÍGUEZ