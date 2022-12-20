Kylian Mbappé breaks the silence after losing the World Cup in Qatar 2022

He was perhaps the most heartbroken player on the France team after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup final to Argentina. kylian mbappebroke the silence the day after the fall of the French team and did so with a brief message on his Twitter account.

Mbappé, who was the great figure of the French team and Golden Boot winner with eight goals In the tournament, he issued a warning to all teams that plan to win the World Cup in the future.

“We will be back” was the forceful message launched by the current PSG footballerhoping to have a sports revenge in four years when the fair is held in North American territory.

Tchouameni also believes in a bright future.

For his part, Aurelien TchouameniReal Madrid footballer and one of those who missed his penalty in the decisive shootout against Argentina, regretted not having been accurate in his shot and apologized to the fans, although he assured that the future looks bright for the team.

“It will take time to digest the bitterness and frustration. We will have tried everything. I assumed my responsibilities, it didn’t work and I am the first to regret it. I am convinced that the future of @equipedefrance looks bright, especially if we can count on you” wrote the midfielder from the ‘white’ box.

Il faudra du temps pour digérer l’amertume et la frustration. On aura tout essayé. J’ai pris mes responsabilités, ça n’a pas marché et j’en suis le premier désolé. I suis persuaded that l’avenir de l’@equipedefrance s’annonce radieux, surtout si on peut compter sur vous 🙏🏾🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/GNgiYZvIUi — Tchouameni Aurelien (@atchouameni) December 19, 2022

For now, France has time to digest the disaster, but in March 2023 they will start their way to Euro 2024, facing the Netherlandswho reached the Quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.