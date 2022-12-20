Entertainment

Hold your breath before you see how Marco Antonio Solís and his wife looked 20 years ago on their wedding day

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Marco Antonio Solís is undoubtedly a world-renowned Mexican singer-songwriter since the artist was the founder of the musical group Los Bukis, along with his cousin. the husband of Cristy Solis He was the vocalist, musician, producer and author of the songs of the group, which sadly dissolved. christy It is not only her beauty, but she is the adventure companion of mark antony when he’s on tour, as well as being the financial mastermind behind the brand”Marco Antonio Solis“; besides, she is quite a figure in social media.

The 62-year-old artist is currently very popular in the social media where he usually shares videos and images with his wife, Cristy Solís. “Los Bukis” managed to bear the name of Marco Antonio Solis to the top since they were nominated several times for the Grammy Awards and Billboard’s Lo Nuestro Awards.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The mystery about the hidden marriage of “Professor Jirafales” in “El Chavo del 8”

November 30, 2022

The song by Juan Gabriel that hides a sad secret about one of his lovers

September 24, 2022

After crying for years, Geraldine Bazán got her revenge and learned to slap with a white glove

November 25, 2022

This is how Jason Sudeikis discovered Olivia Wilde’s affair with Harry Styles

October 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button