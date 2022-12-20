Hold your breath before you see how Marco Antonio Solís and his wife looked 20 years ago on their wedding day

Marco Antonio Solís is undoubtedly a world-renowned Mexican singer-songwriter since the artist was the founder of the musical group Los Bukis, along with his cousin. the husband of Cristy Solis He was the vocalist, musician, producer and author of the songs of the group, which sadly dissolved. christy It is not only her beauty, but she is the adventure companion of mark antony when he’s on tour, as well as being the financial mastermind behind the brand”Marco Antonio Solis“; besides, she is quite a figure in social media.

The 62-year-old artist is currently very popular in the social media where he usually shares videos and images with his wife, Cristy Solís. “Los Bukis” managed to bear the name of Marco Antonio Solis to the top since they were nominated several times for the Grammy Awards and Billboard’s Lo Nuestro Awards.

The creditors of several Gold Records, released their last work in 1992, “Love me, totally”. In 1993, Marco Antonio Solis marries Cristy Solis for which reason she accompanied him in his most difficult moment: that of consolidating himself as a solo artist after the dissolution of the group in 1996.

it was like that Marco Antonio Solis He released his first solo album “En pleno vuelo”. Incredibly, the artist sold half a million units occupying places on the Billboard Latin American chart in the United States. In 1997 the husband of Cristy Solis He released his second self-titled album called “Marco Antonio Solis”.

Source: Instagram Cristy Solis

By 1999 the husband of Cristy Solis he records his third album, “Trozos de mi alma”, and integrates the hit “Si no te haderas ido”, this being a complete success. The years have passed and Marco Antonio Solis and his wives are as happy and together as ever. This is demonstrated in their social media where he shares his love with his fans every day.