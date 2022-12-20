Galilea Montijo in white and glitter dazzled in the grand finale | instagram

The television presenter could not have made a better choice and it was in a white look and glitter that Galilea Montijo reappeared in the grand finale of The mask.

The colleague of this and other programs like “divine net“She appeared in a white outfit that captured everyone’s attention due to the diverse amount of details that highlighted her beauty and figure.

A one-shoulder dress in which Galilea Montijo revealed a part of her charms with a glittery top that protrudes from one side of the garment was the focal point of the look of the “tapatia“, who complemented her outfit with sneakers with a colorful bow in front full of sparkles in silver tones.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, made her triumphant entrance to one of the last broadcasts of The mask where in this fourth installment he joined the team of researchers along with Carlos Rivera, Yuri and JuanPa Zurita.

“It’s over!!!

Let’s go!!!! THANK YOU! THANK YOU @foxmuller29 @cuquis_rg @nadxcarballo and to all the production of @quieneslamascara @whaitsman @aldorendon @bernardojavier6 @glamstudio.hn @angieortize took this project to my heart,” wrote the also television actress.

The businesswoman fashion who owns the Latiningal Boutique clothing brand, reappears in a snapshot where her outfit can be seen in detail, allowing us to see the short dress that accentuates the curves of the woman “host of today“.









The flattery and praise did not wait for the remembered “tv girl“, born on June 5, 1973, who stood out with makeup that emphasized her look and lips.

