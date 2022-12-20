Emergency and Emergency Specialty: ready for MIR 2024

Javier Millán, coordinator of the Institutional Relations Secretariat of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes).

The arrival of the new Royal Decree on Specialties was the ‘starting gun’ that the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes) was waiting for, as the Ministry of Health had indicated, to begin the necessary procedures for the creation of the new medical discipline of Emergencies and Emergencies. However, five months after the implementation of the regulations, the specialty is not yet a reality, but it has already been achieved important advances; has been harvested majority support of the autonomous communitieshave been fulfilled all the requirements of the RD and there is already a working group designing it in the Human Resources Commission of the National Health System (SNS). Some steps that from Semes lead them to predict that if the plan is followed by 2024 the first residents will be able to be seen of the specialty of Emergencies and Emergencies.

“Since the publication of the RD we have been working with the autonomous communities and the ministry so that the creation of the specialty is a reality. At the moment there is a working group within the Human Resources Commission of the SNS that is analyzing how to create the specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies”, explains Javier Millán, coordinator of the Institutional Relations secretariat of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes).

A creation that for the specialist must come from “common sense” and with the “greatest possible consensus”. Although, at the same time, Millán warns that this must occur “without unnecessary delays“, since all they do is lengthen a situation that is currently “unsustainable.”

In this sense, the specialist assures that the cconsensus between autonomous communities already exists, since after talking to all no one has been against to the creation of the specialty and there are sseven who have spoken in favor. “That consensus has already arrived. If all the steps are followed as planned, which can be done starting tomorrow, and the opinion is submitted to the SNS Human Resources Commission, in the year 2024 we would already see the next residents of the specialty of Emergencies and Emergencies.

a realistic period

From Semes they consider that this forecast is not something optimistic, but that it is a “realistic” planning. “The specialty meets all the requirements of the RD, we have also spoken with all the autonomous communities and the majority support us because this is also a medium and long-term resource planning guarantee. The opposite makes it very difficult and generates a lack of places and resources ”, claims Millán.

In addition, the specialist considers that creating the specialty is also a “guarantee of homogeneous and regulated training which becomes a guarantee of the quality of care of the care offered”. “Any other alternative does not make any sense,” predicts the coordinator of the Semes Institutional Relations secretariat.

No justification for further delay

From Semes they consider that if Spain wants a “first level” healthcare, the creation of the Urgencies and Emergencies specialty “does not make sense that it take any longer”. “The ministry has to take this step and it can take it now. It could have been done since July, but we are waiting, if all the premises are met There is no reason to delay it any longer.” claims Millán.

A claim that does not prevent Semes from wanting to create this new medical discipline from a total agreement of all parties. “As a scientific society we have shown that we always do things with consensus and good sense, the ministry has us on its side, but the specialty It should see the light as soon as possible.”claims the coordinator of the Semes Institutional Relations Secretariat.

On behalf of the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC), its president Tomás Cobo, and advanced Medical Writing that the premiere of the Royal Decree of Specialties should be “without a doubt” with the creation of the specialty of Emergencies and Emergencies. A milestone that the president expected to occur before the end of 2022.