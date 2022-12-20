congratulations to Messi’s Argentina after winning the World Cup

Thalía and other celebrities celebrate Messi’s triumph 1:40

(CNN Spanish) — The consecration of Argentina as world champion in Qatar 2022 and the dream of seeing its captain, Lionel Messi, lift the cup generated many emotions among the fans. La Scaloneta beat France 4-2 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in a heart-stopping game that is probably the best final in history and that gave the Argentines their long-awaited third world cup.

Congratulations to Argentina and Messi came from great soccer figures such as Pelé and high-ranking athletes such as tennis player Roger Federer or, incredible as it may seem, from the Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. Personalities from the world of entertainment also joined in the recognition of Lionel Scaloni’s team.

Here we compile some of them (even the ones that sparked the most controversy):

Controversial congratulations for Argentina’s victory

Among the sea of ​​congratulations for the Argentina team, the one from “Canelo” Álvarez surprised, who caused a stir weeks before when he criticized Lionel Messi with anger (and even threatened for some) for a video in which the number 10 seems to kick from inadvertently wearing Mexico’s jersey in the locker room after Argentina’s victory over Mexico.

After the tirade and a barrage of tweets in which he fought with journalists, athletes and commentators, “Canelo” acknowledged at the time that he was wrong and this Sunday he left all that behind to unexpectedly congratulate the Albiceleste for being crowned world champion in Qatar 2022.

“Many congratulations Argentina, they deserved it,” wrote “Canelo” after the Argentine victory on his Twitter account.

Congratulations Argentina, they deserved it 🫶 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 19, 2022

As expected, his tweet, which so far has exceeded 130,000 “likes”, generated all kinds of reactions on social networks. There was no shortage of memes that recalled the Mexican boxer’s threats to Messi.

One of the most notable reactions was that of Sergio “Kun” Agüero, who was a member of the squad until his retirement for health reasons last year and who in Qatar celebrated with all the players as one more: “Thank you very much, Canelo. I appreciate it. past, stepped on. Clean slate 🤟🏽”, tweeted.

Arturo Vidal, a soccer star from Chile who currently plays for Flamengo in Brazil, also sparked a strong controversy after joining in the congratulations for Messi and the Albiceleste for their exciting victory in the World Cup.

“You deserve it brother, always bless you and your family! World champions, thank you for loving football like this, enjoy what you deserve,” the midfielder wrote on his Instagram account along with a photo of Messi celebrating.

In addition, Vidal responded with humor in his stories to those who called him “mufa”, because he had predicted the triumph of Argentina: “Mufa they told me. Argentina world champions ”, he wrote.

But the congratulations were not just words and Vidal later uploaded to his stories a photo where he appears wearing the Albiceleste shirt, which caused a stir among his Chilean followers, according to the Argentine public television channel Telefe.

Earlier this morning, a day after the controversy caused by his congratulations, the Chilean soccer player posted another photo on his Instagram stories of him kissing the Chile team shirt.

Arturo Vidal was champion of the Copa América in 2015 and 2016 in the finals in which Chile defeated Argentina and was Messi’s teammate at Barcelona.

From Pelé to Roger Federer, the athletes who celebrated the coronation of Argentina

Former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pelé”, who has been hospitalized since the end of November, congratulated Argentina on the world title in a meeting that he described as “exciting”. In addition, he recognized Messi’s career and applauded the performance of Kylian Mbappé, the French soccer star.

“Congratulations Argentina, surely Diego [Maradona] he’s smiling now,” the three-time world champion wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations brother”, wrote the Brazilian soccer player Neymar in a tweet accompanied by a photo of Messi, who is his teammate at PSG.

The renowned tennis player Roger Federer also dedicated a few words to the number 10 and to the Argentine team: “Argentina fairy tales! Time and time again you have redefined greatness. It is a privilege to see you. Congratulations Leo and Argentina. Special and historic.

The footballer Luis Suárez, striker for the Uruguayan team and Messi’s former teammate at Barcelona, ​​congratulated Messi with the following message on his Instagram account: “Let them say what they want, you are and you will be the best.”

Lebron James, the star basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, paid tribute to Messi through a series of emojis in a message he posted on Twitter.

MESSI 🫡🐐👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022

The Mexican Formula 1 driver Checo Pérez wrote in a Tweet: “You deserve it more than anyone, congratulations #LionelMessi and all the Argentines!!!! Let’s celebrate! 🇦🇷”.

Celebrities also celebrate the victory of Argentina

wow what a fucking GAME!! THE BEST I’VE SEEN IN MY LIFE! CONGRATULATIONS ARGENTINA!!!! 🇦🇷 IT WAS ACHIEVED!!!! WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!! NOBODY DESERVED IT MORE THAN YOU!! NOBODY FIGHTED MORE THAN YOU!!! MESSI THE GOAT!!!!!!!!! 🐐🏆 — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) December 18, 2022

I was not born in Argentina, but today I feel from there.

I can’t explain it to you

because you won’t understand

Guys, this is no longer illusion. They won the third one 🇦🇷🙌🙌🙌 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCup #SeleccionArgentina – Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) December 18, 2022

today we are all more celestial than the sky… 🇦🇷 — Resident (@Resident) December 18, 2022

With information from Sebastián Jiménez and Rocío Muñoz-Ledo