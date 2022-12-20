Chayanne’s daughter shares a happy and long-awaited news that makes her parents’ hearts explode

The singer, songwriter and dancer, Chayanne, is an artist recognized for his incomparable talent and natural charm with which he has stolen thousands of hearts for years. The also Puerto Rican actor would have inherited said talent from his daughter, Isadora Figueroawho is also extremely beautiful thanks to her mother, the former beauty queen, Marilisa Maronesse.

Chayanne, who has released 22 studio albums as a solo artist, has been able to instill a love of music in her daughter; the also daughter of Marilisa Maronesse, is extremely popular on social networks such as Instagram, where he has 451,000 followers. Isadora Figueroa captures all the attention of her fans by sharing covers showing her melodious voice.

The daughter of Chayanne Y Marilisa Maronesse She is not only a talented singer but also a great pianist as she practices on the gigantic piano that she has in her own home. The parents of Isadora Figueroa they married in 1992, after the artist met the former beauty queen and Venezuelan lawyer Marilisa Maronesse in a beauty contest.

Isadora Figueroa is not an only child, the daughter of Chayanne he also has an older brother named Lorenzo Valentino. However, Lorenzo tends to keep a lower profile, while Isadora Figueroa he has already released his own debut song on YouTube.

Source: Instagram Isadora Figueroa

recently the daughter of Chayannewho has sold between 15 and 40 million records worldwide, has reached a new milestone. Isadora Figueroa graduated from the University of Miami Frost School of Music after studying music composition. The daughter of Marilisa Maronesse he graduated with honors at just 22 years old.