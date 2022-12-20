César Montes will play for Espanyol in LaLiga; report closed agreementHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although Mexico had a disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that could affect the aspirations of more than one to go to the Old Continent, which is practically ready to go to Europe is César Montesof whom it is reported nothing to close his move to Espanyol de Barcelona of the league.

Information of Channel 6 Sports reveals that Rayados already accepted the proposal sent by the Periquitos to sign Cachorro Monteswho was a starter in the central defense during the three games of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup, although his follow-up dates back to some time before.

What is known about César Montes at Espanyol

The agreement would mean that César Montes goes to Espanyol on loan during the first semester of 2023, for later exercise a compulsory purchase optionas long as the Periquitos remain in the Spanish First Division.

This club, which was led by Javier Aguirre from November 2012 to 2014, is one of those that fights in the relegation zone in 16th place with just 12 points, remembering that the teams that remain in the second sites 18, 19 and 20.

In Spanish media it transcends that in the final purchase the Espanyol would pay around 8 million euros for Cachorro Monteswho in February 2023 will be 26 years old.

Profile of Cesar Montes

This Mexican defender debuted with Rayados in 2015is a multi-champion with the institution since it boasts trophies of Liga MX, Copa MX, Concachampions and two participations in the Club World Cup with third and fifth place.

El Cachorro was the first player to score a goal at the BBVA Stadium against Benfica from Portugal and beating Julio César, goalkeeper at the time for the Brazilian National Team. In Qatar 2022 he played his first World Cup.

