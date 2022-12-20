Canelo Álvarez’s message after Argentina’s triumph in Qatar 2022

The Qatar World Cup 2022 It culminated and Argentina was the great winner after beating France in the penalty shootout to add the third world title to their showcases.

Throughout the tournament, the ‘Albiceleste’ and Lionel Messi They gave a lot to talk about, especially in Mexico, since they shared Group C and met in the group stage in a match that ended 2-0 against the National Team.

After this match, a video was released in which Messi accidentally kicked a ‘Tricolor’ shirt, which sparked the fury of the Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez. This situation caused a lot of controversy until the unified super middleweight champion came out to apologize.

with the coronation of Argentina In Qatar 2022, the Aztec boxer was present on his social networks and sent a message to the new world monarchs, “Congratulations Argentina, you deserved it.”

Congratulations Argentina, they deserved it 🫶 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 19, 2022

‘Canelo’ Álvarez created a lot of controversy with that video of Messi and the shirt of MexicoHe even commented in an interview that if he met the Argentine star he would slap him to respect the national colors; however, she backed down and apologized for being carried away by passion.