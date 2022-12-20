Entertainment

Canelo Álvarez threw a party for his daughter in the style of BarbieMediotiempo

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 1 minute read

Mexico City /

With Saúl Álvarez there are no half measures, since every time he celebrates a birthday for his children, he usually throws the house out the window. And in the celebration for the five years of María Fernanda, her youngest daughter, was no exception.

Images were released on social media Barbie-style partywhere he pondered the color pink and was set by characters from the famous doll.

The first eccentricity occurred when The youngest arrived at the scene in a huge pink limousine, from where she got off with her parents and walked across a carpet of the same color to the entrance of Barbie’s Dreamhouse (Barbie’s Dream House).

As can be seen in photos and videos posted on social networks, there were also many objects with the legend ‘Beba’, such as shirts, bottles, caps and sweatshirts.

In addition, there was a show for adults, while children could pose in the boxes of Barbie dolls.

check out the celebration

When is Canelo’s next fight?

At the end of the trilogy with Gennady Golovkin, The boxer from Guadalajara underwent surgery after feeling discomfort in one of his wrists; In days gone by, she showed the scars and how her rehabilitation is going.

Likewise, the boxer himself has announced that he would like to get back into the ring next May, to carry out his classic fight on those dates in Las Vegas.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Brian May revealed how Freddie Mercury guided the recording of “Face it Alone”, the last song released by Queen

3 days ago

Ken-Y married his fiancee Yessenia Reyes today

November 26, 2022

Juan Gabriel gave José José the best gift, not only love but millions

October 5, 2022

Goodbye Gabriel Soto. They found him with another woman who is not Irina Baeva

October 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button