Canelo Álvarez and Sergio Agüero made peace after a lawsuit MessiHalftime

One of the great controversies of the Qatar 2022 World Cup occurred after the match between Mexico and Argentina, where the South Americans easily won 2-0.

But the result was left aside, since a video of Lionel Messi kicking the Tricolor shirt in the Albiceleste dressing room he captured all eyes, and they began to hit the Argentine for the action, which apparently was not premeditated.

One of those who got into the ‘ring’ to reproach the attitude was Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, who threatened the footballer, saying that he was going to reprimand him for disrespecting the country.

Sergio Agüero, one of Messi’s best friends, tried to calm the situation, but Canelo told him that he was going to play toofor which Kun said he was disappointed and indicated that he would let the boxer from Guadalajara follow.

However, as the days went by, the Mexican boxer apologized to Leo, and even after the World Cup Final, Saúl congratulated the Argentines for said achievement, something that was enough for Agüero to forget all the quarrels.

Have they reconciled yet?

What did the Kun do in the festivities?

Sergio Agüero, due to his heart problems, had to leave the courts, which is why he was no longer able to play the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022, where they were crowned.

However, the team knows that it is part of them, that is why they celebrated with him as if Kun had been part of the 26-player squad that played in the World Cup.