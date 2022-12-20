Candidate to reinforce Chivas was completely ruled out to dress as rojiblanco in the Clausura 2023

One of the fans’ most beloved reinforcement candidates spoke about the possibility of arriving at the Flock.

There are only a few days left before a new edition of the Liga Mx begins, so Chivas is working hard to obtain reinforcements that will allow the coach Veljko Paunovic having enough tools to turn the Flock into a leading club; howeverone of the players who sounded the most to reinforce the Flock was discarded to reach the fold.

Currently the board led by Fernando Hierro is trying to close the negotiation for Víctor Guzmán and a forward, where everything indicates that it will be Daniel Ríos; however, another element that was in the deck of options spoke about the possibility of arriving at the Flock.

Marco Fabián was constantly in the conversation to define a reinforcement that managed to strengthen the rojiblanco attack, but failed convince the Serbian strategist despite the fact that the footballer met with Hierro in Spain.

“I am grateful when my name is called, andI am very grateful to Chivas, I know that it will always be my home, I get along very well with Amaury (Vergara). If I had a conversation with Fernando (Hierro) about the institution and everything, but regarding Nothing is real for me,” the Guadalajara youth squad told TV Azteca.

What’s next for Chivas?

Guadalajara is ready to play the final stretch of the preseason under the tutelage of coach Veljko Paunović, so they are participating in the Sky Cup where they will face to Mazatlán, Santos, Tigres and Atlas to be on top for the presentation at the Clausura 2023 against Rayados on January 7, 2023 on the pitch of the BBVA Stadium.

