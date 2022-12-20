Bolivia expelled Cuban activist Jorge Castro at the request of the Castro dictatorship

The Cuban activist has 15 days to leave the country



The Cuban Activist Jorge Castro denounced this Monday that the state of bolivian He expelled him at the request of the Havana regime, in retaliation for his role in human rights and the complaints about the lack of freedoms on the island.

“The reason is my activism on social networks against the Cuban dictatorship and the violations of Human Rights that occur in my country.”, he assured in a video published on his social networks, in which he said that they gave him 15 business days to leave the country.

“This is extremely serious, that the Bolivian government expels a legal resident” for his political views, he added.

Before the summons, he had expressed his surprise at the Migration summons, since he assured that there was no irregularity in his legal situation.

As he recounted, the officers who attended him at the immigration office had extensive documentation of his networks. “The officers who attended me had a file, as the State security tends to use in Cuba, with each of my posts on social networks,” he explained.

Jorge Castro

“It is embarrassing with public institutions, with Bolivian democracy, that a space such as the National Migration Office is used for the Cuban government to restrict the freedom of expression of its citizens abroad through political expulsions,” he said.

The activist, with more than 40,000 followers on Twitter, said that “it is extremely serious that democratic countries in the region are used by the armed wing of State security to coerce the individual liberties of Cubans, and it creates a precedent.” disastrous”.

Castro had been summoned on Friday without a specific argument, reviewing the scope of local immigration laws.

This month, the NGO Prisoners Defenders denounced more than 1,000 political prisoners in Cuba, in an updated balance of the situation on the island.

According to the report, there 1034 political prisoners in Cuba at the moment, 24 new ones in November. In its most recent report, the NGO emphasized that each month the regime “continues to harass, threaten, summon and detain thousands of people, and imprisoning and criminally prosecuting dozens of new political prisoners. The repression not only does not cease, but also continues to maintain some inhuman levels since 9/11”.

“While this happens with the argument of the ‘sovereignty’ and ‘self-determination’ of the peoples, it is evident that not only their people are not taken into account for said self-determination. In addition, Cuba has uncovered itself, already in an eschatologically evident way, as the Vladimir Putin’s biggest ally in the invasion of Ukrainea violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and a massacre that go against those principles, while supports the savage repression that Iran is undertaking against women and against their people. Just look at the statements of Miguel Diaz Canel ‘congratulating’ Vladimir Putin in Russia for the ‘annexation of Ukrainian territories’ and supporting Putin at the United Nations, where Cuba does a reviled diplomatic job to get votes in favor of Russia and Iran against the condemnation of most countries in the world,” continued Prisoners Defenders.

According to the NGO, the aforementioned “makes Cuba, objectively, an enemy of Europe and of freedom in the world. There is no longer any doubt about it. However, the elites of the European left have not taken a single step to realize the deceit that we have suffered in Europe since 1959 with the false pantomime of the fight “against imperialism,” the same one that Cuba has been carrying out in Latin America and in the world since the 1960s, with the help of the USSR until the 1990s and alone and with equal force afterwards, and now with the alliance with Vladimir Putin”.

Keep reading:

Luis Arce summoned the military to face the challenge of Santa Cruz in Bolivia

The divisions in the Bolivian ruling party stall the approval of the 2023 budget