Argentina, world champion for the third time; with drama, with a goal from Messi, as they like

All the glory belongs to Messi and Argentina in Qatar 2022. El Diez appeared on the final day, as it had to be, with drama, with his heart on the verge of collapse. All the ghosts were exorcised forever. Tears today are of happiness for a country whose soul was about to go to heaven. Messi sealed his glory with an agonizing goal. He barely crossed the goal line. But he passed and turned a 2-2 situation around with the mark of Kylian Mbappé. There was one last bullet for the French. It was the usual: Mbappé. To penalties.

And there, again, Martínez, always Dibu. The Argentine goalkeeper took Coman’s penalty and left the tray served. One covered with his hands and another with the mental game. Montiel washed away his mistake and took Argentina to the clouds. Argentina is world champion. The story that someone wrote in some dimension of life became real: Messi lifted the trophy he always dreamed of, the one that took him from tears to frustration, from Argentine spite to unrestrained idolatry.

This match already belongs to a unique collection. Just as one day a grandfather told his grandchildren about Pelé, and a father sat his son on his lap to narrate Maradona’s goal, millions of people will relive this moment, they will rebuild it until death allows it. And that, in reality, will never happen, because each generation will renew the charm for Messi and the greatest epic that has ever been seen in World Cups. It had to be this way. With tears, with a tear overflowing the face before each penalty.

Messi is the King of All Time. For eternity. He will be in the hearts of millions of fans around the world. For Argentines he is a heritage. For the rest of the planet it should be. The best found the best team. What he had always lacked. I drew, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña, Montiel, Paredes, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Álvarez, Di María, Martínez. All discussions are over. Messi was already immortal. He is now the owner of soccer until the contrary is said. And perhaps no one will have a lifetime to see that.

