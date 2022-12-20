Argentina wins World Cups with doping and cheating: Álvaro MoralesHalftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 19.12.2022 12:34:05





With doubts, suspicions and tendencies, this is how Álvaro Morales criticizes that Argentina is World Champion after defeating France in the Qatar 2022 Final, launching some of his harshest comments on ESPN against Lionel Messi, Diego Armando Maradona and even talking about political and social issues to detract from his sporting achievements.

In his last World Cup appearance on the program Spicy Soccerthe one born in Guatemala with Mexican nationality launched against Argentina after winning the World Cup, accusing that their successes are always accompanied by “doped and cheaters”speaking of the three World Cups won so far by the Albiceleste.

“Argentina has a football that has won its three World Cups with themes shameful and scandalousas in 1978 with an Argentine goalkeeper in the Peruvian National Team and an influential government. In 1986 with a cheater and doped like Diego Armando Maradona scoring goals with his hands”, he pointed out.

The celebrations of the Albiceleste

Messi with only one World Cup is a failure: Álvaro Morales

Refusing to give any credit to what many classify as the best footballer in history, but whom he derogatorily calls “Messisito”the ESPN communicator labeled a “failure” to the Argentine star because he could only win one World Cup.

“Messi gets his first and only world title, which is a failure in his career because Pelé laughs about it having three World Cups“, said.

‘The ball does get stained, congratulations to the referees’

Demeriting at all times the trophy achieved by those from Mar de la Plata, Álvaro Morales used the immortal phrase of Maradona in a sarcastic tone saying that Argentina’s world championships are “stained” Due to many circumstances, in the case of Qatar 2022 due to the controversial arbitrations and the five penalties that were awarded during the tournament.

“I come in mourning because the ball does get stained. I want to congratulate a man who was key on the way for Argentina to be World Champion. I publicly congratulate Gerardo Martino because as a result of his approach with Mexico, since then Argentina has not lost again in this World Cup. I congratulate you, Tata, for delivering -metaphorically- tactically the game”, he stated.