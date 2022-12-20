Ana Carolina with a new love after five months single

After announcing in July his separation from urban singer Musicologist “El Libro”, the presenter and model Ana Carolina Castillo was seen this weekend kissing a gentleman known on social media as Darlin Dubai.

In videos posted by the man, friends of anna carolina and through some entertainment pages, the couple exchange affections while enjoying an opening party for the Icon Club nightclub, located on Gustavo Mejía Ricart avenue, in the Ensanche Piantini, National District.

“A little kiss, a little kiss!” asked a woman in one of the clips.

Through a statement, Ana Carolina and Musicologist announced their breakup after seven years of relationshipn, for which they asked for respect and privacy to deal with the situation.

“Dear media: Through this we want to inform you that my Musicologist husband and I, Ana Carolina, have been experiencing a painful separation for several months,” she said.

Likewise, Ana Carolina denied that the reason for the decision made “by mutual agreement” and “based on love” It may have been for infidelity, since on several occasions both had admitted the extramarital affairs of the interpreter of “Apagando vela”.

“It should be noted that the reason for this decision was never for infidelity, so that it does not lend itself to speculation. Thank you for your understanding in the face of this painful decision for us, ”he added.

Ana Carolina and Musicologist had two children: Makayla Marié, 5, and Amaru Jamal, who was born on December 23, 2020.



