All-Star pitcher and World Series winner passed away – Full Swing

By Jesus Perez Vichot (Chuchi)

The Boone County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death at the age of 62 of former pitcher Tom Browning. The left-handed pitcher wore the Cincinnati Reds flannel in 11 of the 12 seasons that he remained in the Majors (his last year in MLB he played with the Royals).

Browning in his career posted a 123-90 mark and a 3.94 ERA. He led the National League in starts four times and was an All-Star in 1991. But his best season was 1985, when he won 20 games, lost nine, worked for a 4.55 ERA and had four shutouts.

That same year (1985) Browning finished second in voting for the Rookie of the Year Award and sixth among the Most Valuable Player candidates. From 1985 to 1991 he won at least 10 games in each of these seasons, being one of the top starters for the Cincinnati franchise.

In 1990 Browning won the World Series when the Reds swept the Athletics 4-0. In that Fall Classic, the one who was recognized as the best pitcher of the month of August 1989 in the old circuit, he won a game. He pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs. Earlier in the NLCS against the Pirates he went 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA.

In the twilight of his career he suffered several injuries that prevented him from remaining a few more years as an active player. Browning is also well remembered for the perfect game he reached against the Dodgers in 1988. It was then the twelfth perfect game in Major League history, a list that has grown to 23.

On behalf of the Complete Swing team, we send our condolences to the family and friends of the outstanding pitcher.