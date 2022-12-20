5 PHOTOS of Lorena Herrera that show why she WON the heart of her husband Roberto Assad

Lorraine Herrera appeared in the grand finale of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico and she did it through the front door, the blonde from Sinaloa was among the three best chefs in the program and she did it thanks to the support of her husband robert assadtogether show that they are an enviable couple and these 5 Photos point out why Lore conquered the heart of his beloved.

these 5 Photos show what robert assad Y Lorraine Herrera they achieved a love for the story with 15 years together against all odds due to the hectic pace of life that stars lead and that could further tighten their schedules after Lore’s stellar participation in MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.

iconic woman

Lorraine Herrera marked a before and after in the entertainment of Mexico, the blonde from Sinaloa was one of the main models of the 90’s, her fame was such that she came to be considered the most beautiful and sexy woman in our country at that time.

Their Photos show that has always been possessed of unparalleled beauty, which was undoubtedly one of the main reasons why conquered the heart from his husband married for 12 years.

The blonde of your dreams

in the 2000s Lorraine Herrera She was already an icon of popular culture in Mexico, so she became a sought-after actress and opted for the world of music to continue elevating her career, but this did not go as the blonde expected and had a slight setback.

From that moment he knew that there had to be a change in his life and after a few years, he arrived robert assad to become his husbandafter the bodybuilder conquered the heart of the celebrity

Queen of Hearts

Despite being a happily married woman Lorraine Herrera divide your heart among the thousands of fans who belong to the LGBT community that supports the actress in her career and that she herself has said, they have exalted her, so they did not stay out of their words of gratitude during the final of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.

The community and its members show his love to Lorraine Herrera by crowding all her presentations and making it clear that she continues as the queen of this sector of her fans who welcome the fact that robert assad Be yours husband.

Lorena and Roberto, forever

With more than 15 years of relationship, Lorraine Herrera Y robert assad they have known how to make their love a safe place where they can go to heal the wounds that life has left them, it is obvious that it is not the first time that they share their life with someone as a couple but it seems that it will be the last.

Their Photos at social events, beaches and bodybuilding contests, show what Lorraine Herrera supports like no one else robert assad who also corresponds to the love of the Sinaloan woman and gives herself to her marriage without measure.

Steal camera in MasterChef Celebrity Mexico

In the grand finale of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico the husband from Lorraine Herrera was present with a message of support for the Mexican actress, who has in robert assad to one of his great strengths of life and show with a union rarely seen in show business.

Lorraine Herrera could not be crowned as the great champion of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico but, he made it clear that cooking is one of his strong points and without a doubt a tool with which conquered the heart from robert assadwho is hopelessly in love with the actress.