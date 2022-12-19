Why video games can be useful for mental well-being?

In 2020 a study by the Oxford University came to the conclusion that video games can improve our mental health and make us happier. Of course, as long as it is not an addiction or excessive use, the purpose of video games at first has also been to serve as a distraction when we have a problem or something that makes us lose sleep. Apparently, it is not a harmful distraction, as was initially raised by some, claiming that it is necessary to avoid them because they are very addictive.

stimulate the brain

Playing video games has been shown to force players to deeply stimulate multiple different areas of your brain, which leads to the development of a large number of beneficial skills and dimensions of thinking. For example, controller-based games can be great for your hands. In a study involving a group of surgeons, researchers found that those who played video games were faster at performing advanced procedures and made 37 percent fewer errors than those who didn’t. Special video games have also been used as physiotherapy to help stroke victims to regain control of their hands and wrists. The game is really a brain workout disguised as fun. Additionally, studies have shown that playing video games regularly can increase gray matter in the brain and improve brain connectivity. Gray matter is associated with muscle control, memories, perception, and spatial navigation.

relieve stress

We all enjoy different ways to relax, and for many people, immersing themselves in a game is a great way to relax. coping with the stress of daily life. Also, because video games present a challenge and reward you for overcoming it, it creates feelings of competitiveness and a constant desire to improve. Video games help the secretion of dopamine, which is what makes us feel good, just like gambling. For example, for slot machine lovers there are many websites that offer no deposit bonuses, such as Las Vegas slot machines. Plus, you can play for free if you don’t feel like gambling, as you can choose from over 10,000 free slot machines.

They develop more skills

Mission-based and multi-level games are designed as complex puzzles that take several hours to solve. Learning to think on your feet and strategize in a fast-paced fantasy setting is a skill that can translate to the real world.. A study published in 2013 showed that children who played strategy games showed improvement in problem-solving skills and therefore tended to get better grades the next school year. On the other hand, the stereotype of a shy person who uses video games as a way to escape is not the profile of the average gamer. Previous research with children concluded that those who played more video games were more likely to have good social skillsperform better academically and have established better relationships with other students due to the social and collaborative component of some types of games.

improve perception

As long as you’re not looking at the screen for 10 hours straight (or sitting too close to the screen), video games can improve eyesight. In one study, 10 non-gamer students were trained for 30 hours in first-person shooter games and then tested against 10 non-gamers. Students who played the game were able to see objects more clearly in crowded spaces due to the improved spatial resolution. That means they were able to train their brains to see the smallest details, because in every game, those details turned out to be important.

In conclusion, with video games you either win or you keep trying, learning from your mistakes as you progress until you reach the goal, hence video games can teach people to have more confidence in themselves and work harder to achieve their goals .