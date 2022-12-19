When will the National Team arrive in Argentina with the World Cup and what will the festivities be like?

The Argentine National Team left this Monday for his country to celebrate the conquest of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 in the company of his compatriots, reported sources from Aerolíneas Argentinas, the national flag carrier. The delegation will arrive in the country at dawn on Tuesday. In the afternoon, the team will celebrate at the Obelisk with the fans.

The flight AR1915it can follow live, It left the Doha (Qatar) airport at around 10:44 local time (07:44 GMT), more than seven hours later than the scheduled time. The plane has already made a technical stop in Fiumicino (Rome) and from there it travels to Buenos Aires, where it will arrive this morning.

The National Team is already traveling to Argentina with the World Cup. Getty Images

The company anticipates that the plane that moves the players and the coaching staff land at the International Airport Ezeizain the province of Buenos Aires, around 3 am Tuesday (06:00 GMT), reserving the celebration events for that day.

Over the next few days, the airline will also operate three flights with white and blue fans from Doha: two will arrive at Ezeiza at dawn on Tuesday, while a third will arrive on Thursday.

The Twitter account of the Argentine National Team announced this Tuesday there will be a celebration of the players with the fans in the Obelisk Buenos Aires, the center of the festivities in Buenos Aires. “The WORLD CHAMPION squad 🏆 will leave Tuesday at noon for the obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans,” they said.

THE CELEBRATIONS IN ARGENTINA CONTINUE

Argentina burst with joy after the victory against Francewith hundreds of thousands of people who gave free rein to their joy until the wee hours of the morning.

The WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 squad will leave Tuesday at noon for the obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans. Yes, we are WORLD CHAMPIONS! ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/YIjyyYJS4w — 🇦🇷 Argentina National Team ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 19, 2022

Plastic bottles, paper, glass and all kinds of garbage were left as witnesses on the banks of the most central streets of Buenos Aireswhere the demonstrations to celebrate the victory of the ‘Scaloneta’ over the European team gathered.

The Obeliskthe epicenter of the World Cup celebrations, woke up this Monday with numerous graffiti and damages, after a group of fans broke the security perimeter and entered the interior of the monument, without any other serious incidents being recorded.

Argentina he won world from Qatar 2022 after beating France in the penalty shootout (4-2) after drawing 3-3 in the 120 minutes of play and added their third title, after those achieved in 1978 and 1986.