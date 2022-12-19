WhatsApp will stop working on these phones in two weeks

With more than 2 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp represents one of the most popular platforms with the highest amount of daily traffic. However, the instant messaging service owned by Meta (Facebook) will stop working on a considerable group of devices from January 2023.

WhatsApp developers do not stop adding new features to the application and this is the main reason that many phone models will be affected next year, because certain versions of the operating system have security flaws that would not support updates.

According to the company’s own statement, the measure “was taken to improve the security and quality of the application on more modern devices.” Therefore, cell phones with outdated operating systems such as Windows Phone and those that do not have the minimum hardware and software requirements established by the company will not be able to continue using this application.

WHATSAPP WILL STOP WORKING ON THESE CELLPHONES

WhatsApp can only be used from now on operating systems with Android 4.0.3 or higher or iOS 12 or higher, for which some 20 devices will be affected by the loss of support in order to continue using the platform.

In the case of the LG brand, several of its Optimus versions will be affected from January, just like Sony’s Xperia M. Samsung’s Galaxy Core and Galaxy Trend Lite and Huawei Ascend Mate will also not support WhatsApp updates, as will Apple’s iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus.

The company also included other brands such as Lenovo A820, Winko Darknight or Archos 53 Platinum on the list.

However, most of these devices have been on the market for several years, so it is unlikely that a considerable number of users will be affected, since some of them are not even for sale.