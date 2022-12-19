‘Wellbeing Dashboard’ measures well-being on business trips

The new indicator will help your customers to design corporate travel policies that put the focus on employee welfare. Behind this initiative is a greater awareness of the impact that travel generates on the physical and mental health of professionals, as recognized by the company in charge of developing this tool.

More than 15 indicators are responsible for determining the degree of well-being of employees on business trips

Available to both Egencia and American Express GBT customers, the new ‘dashboard’ takes into account more than 15 indicators that will allow to establish the level of traveler welfare protection provided by corporate policy.

Among other parameters, ‘Wellbeing Dashboard‘ scrutinizes the percentage of days with more than one displacement o Trips that exceed the number of days specified by the client or the percentage of trips on weekends. It also includes the proportion of long-haul trips that are made in economy class or those that constitute a lag of several hours.

After comparing the result of the indicators obtained with those of other clients, it allows establishing a guide to good practice based on the usual behavior of travelerswhich can be segmented according to the sector or the budget allocated to those trips.

Among other advantages, this tool allows check if employees fly too often or they spend excessive hours on the road, compared to the average for their sector, modulating -if the results so require- their policy to reduce stress and fatigue of travelers.

Egencia’s vice president of products and technology, john sturinosaid: “The new world of work has made it more important than ever for companies to make sure they are focusing on the well-being of their employees. Companies are aware that travel has an effect on the employee stress and fatigue, but without clear metrics it’s difficult to determine what changes might help. “Therefore, we designed the Wellness Dashboard to give customers the data they need to design a wellness-conscious travel policy,” Sturino concluded.